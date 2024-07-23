GO Outdoors’ new Ultralite OEX tent range provides affordable gear for serious adventurers

GO Outdoors has just unveiled a new range of Ultralite OEX Tents that will make you feel like you’re camping on a cloud.

OEX is GO Outdoor’s own brand positioned at the top of the range, offering high-quality outdoor gear at more affordable prices than big-ticket rivals.

Made from premium N-Liten Sil-Nylon fabric, the Ultralite OEX Tents weigh about as much as a sandwich and pack down smaller than a burrito.

Perfect for multi-day hikers, ultralight campers, and bikepackers, the new backpacking tents are designed to cut down on weight and pack size without compromising on performance or making your wallet cry.

Calum Jones, an outdoor enthusiast and someone who clearly loves to geek out about fabric, comments, “Silnylon [is] made by applying a layer of silicone to the surface of the nylon, allowing the silicone to melt into the fabric until it’s more soaked than your socks after a surprise rainstorm.”

“This means the waterproofing is ingrained into the fabric, making it much more effective and increasing its durability. The result is an extremely lightweight tent with great strength and tear resistance that maintains its waterproofness over time.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OEX/GO Outdoors) Pantha II UL (Image credit: OEX/GO Outdoors) Bandicoot II UL (Image credit: OEX/GO Outdoors) Bobcat I UL

The OEX Ultralite range includes four tents: the Phoxx I+ UL, Bobcat I UL, Pantha II UL, and Bandicoot II UL. Each tent in the range features ultralight 10 Denier Silnylon for the flysheet and a part mesh, part 15 Denier Nylon fabric inner tent, with a 10 Denier PU coated Nylon Ripstop groundsheet.

The Phoxx I+ UL ( RRP £350, member’s price: £189 ) is the lightest of the lot and has the traditional solo tent shape that’s not only low profile but also highly wind resistant. Weighing just 860 grams, it’s lighter than your average water bottle.

The Bobcat I UL ( RRP £310, member’s price: £169 ) pitches faster than you can say “tent” and is almost lighter than a feather. At just 958 grams, you’ll hardly notice it’s in your pack. This model comes with premium aluminium pegs and ultra-lightweight guy rope to keep the pack weight as low as possible.

With enough room for two people, the premium Pantha II UL ( RRP £500, member’s price: £300 ) is a dome-shaped tent that requires minimal guying – perfect for couples or best buddies who don’t mind a bit of snoring. It’s also the only tent in the range that can be pitched inner-only.

The Bandicoot II UL ( RRP £475, member’s price: £290 ) is a tough cookie designed to withstand the wildest of weather. At 1.6 kilograms, it’s light enough to carry without feeling like you’re training for a marathon.