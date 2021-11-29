Give the gift of self-confidence this Christmas with Randies underwear

Underwear is a classic, normally unwanted Christmas gift. Don't get me wrong, it's useful and practical, but there's no denying that it's difficult to get excited when unwrapping a multi-pack of boxers from M&S. So, if you're going to buy your partner underwear this Christmas, do them a favour and make sure it's underwear from Randies.

We think these could be one of the best Christmas gifts this year.

Haven't heard of Randies before? It's a British men’s underwear brand that was founded last year, and their underwear is designed and manufactured for the modern man who values premium design and quality craftsmanship.

This luxury underwear is made from super-soft sustainable Modal fabric, and features a 'TackleBag' pouch for sculpting and support. Randies promise boxer trunks and briefs that deliver style and comfort thanks to their ergonomic smarts and masterful manufacturing.

In recognition of the more discerning wearer, Randies' original goal was to create a range of boxers made with men’s bodies and comfort in mind.

This leave to the development of the 'Tacklebag', a little interior pocket inside the boxers that is designed to support, sculpt and cool. It also prevents sticking and rubbing, no matter how active the wearer, or extreme the conditions.

And while comfort is all well and good, we think that man in your life will appreciate the 'sculpting' the most. All I can say is that they really are very flattering… let's leave it at that.

The pioneering briefs also feature a bespoke no-roll waistband and horizontal fly.

(Image credit: Randies)

Randies underwear is made from sustainable Lenzing Modal, sourced from renewable beechwood forests. The fibres offer efficient moisture absorption which makes them well-suited to sporting activities.

The Lenzing Modal fibres are also twice as soft as cotton, last longer, wash better and biodegrade for the ultimate in comfort, longevity, and peace of mind.

These really could be the ultimate, intelligent and eco-friendly choice for men.

The boxer briefs come as shorter boxer trunks or longer length boxer brief styles, in classic black, white, grey and blue.

They're available to buy singly or as a self-selected multi-pack, there’s also a subscription called Randies Automático, for those who want new underwear regularly delivered to their door.

The trunks and briefs retail at £29.95 per pair, with the multipacks priced at £79 for 3, £99.96 for 4, or £144 for 6. The Automático subscription offers a discount of up to 20% depending on the frequency of delivery.