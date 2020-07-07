Getting GTA 6 on PS5 could give you this huge advantage over Xbox Series X

GTA 5 has been confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X which is an impressive feat for a game that came out in 2013 for the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as last gen's PS3 and Xbox 360.

GTA 6 has yet to be officially confirmed for Microsoft and Sony's next iteration of hardware, but with the enhanced edition of GTA 5 dropping next year, we could be in for a bit of a wait. Luckily, there's always a juicy rumour or leak to make that wait a bit more bearable, and the latest one suggests that next-gen GTA players could be better off picking up the game on PS5 than the Xbox Series X.

Video Game Deluxe, the studio behind the VR L.A. Noire game for PlayStation VR, posted to LinkedIn about an upcoming project that involves a AAA open-world Rockstar game. And it's not just any old project - the post specifically calls it "ground breaking" making us wonder if it's a standalone bit of extra content for GTA 5, or a VR GTA 6 project.

"Having finished the critically well received L.A.Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar. 2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project."

Of course, there's no guarantee that it's a GTA game, but GTA 5 has done immensely well for Rockstar, and has broken seven world records as well as becoming the most profitable entertainment product of all time, with over $6 billion in revenue.

The franchise is on a high, and VR is becoming more commonplace with the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and the PSVR. Sony has made the decision to continue to invest in the medium with the PSVR 2, while Microsoft tapped out, saying "nobody is asking" for virtual reality video games.

Developers are continuing to make games for the platform and if you're a console player, the PS5 is the only option for you if you want to experience them. If Rockstar is making a GTA 5 or GTA 6 VR game/ experience, it could tip the balance of those players who aren't early adopters and will be picking up a PS5 a year or two post-launch. But if you're sticking with Xbox, you'll have to sit this one out.

Source: Express