Get the Samsung 55-inch QLED TV for £750 right now in the Boxing Day sales

The Boxing Day sales just keep on giving. The Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV is now on sale in the 55-inch size for just £749 (opens in new tab). As our Samsung Q80B review proved, this is a great TV for gamers with impressive 4K 120Hz HDMI input support. The quantum dot LED also gives you bright, well-saturated colours.

If you're looking for something bigger, this set also comes in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes but the discounts aren't quite as high as the 55-inch model. While it's no match for the Samsung QN95B (which also has 46% off (opens in new tab)), it is nearly half the price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Q80B QLED TV: was £1299 , now £749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 42% – A great gaming TV at an excellent price.