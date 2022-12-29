Get the Samsung 55-inch QLED TV for £750 right now in the Boxing Day sales

The Boxing Day sales just keep on giving. The Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV is now on sale in the 55-inch size for just £749 (opens in new tab). As our Samsung Q80B review proved, this is a great TV for gamers with impressive 4K 120Hz HDMI input support. The quantum dot LED also gives you bright, well-saturated colours.
If you're looking for something bigger, this set also comes in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes but the discounts aren't quite as high as the 55-inch model. While it's no match for the Samsung QN95B (which also has 46% off (opens in new tab)), it is nearly half the price.
Samsung 55-inch Q80B QLED TV:
was £1299, now £749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 42% – A great gaming TV at an excellent price.
Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED TV:
was £2399, now £1297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 46% – An incredible TV with a five-star performance