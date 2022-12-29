Get the Samsung 55-inch QLED TV for £750 right now in the Boxing Day sales

With 42% off, this Samsung 55-inch Q80B QLED TV is a great deal on Amazon right now

The Boxing Day sales just keep on giving. The Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV is now on sale in the 55-inch size for just £749 (opens in new tab). As our Samsung Q80B review proved, this is a great TV for gamers with impressive 4K 120Hz HDMI input support. The quantum dot LED also gives you bright, well-saturated colours. 

If you're looking for something bigger, this set also comes in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes but the discounts aren't quite as high as the 55-inch model. While it's no match for the Samsung QN95B (which also has 46% off (opens in new tab)), it is nearly half the price. 

Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

