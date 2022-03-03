Get the iPhone SE for £21 a month with 100GB data, ahead of Apple's launch event

With the cost of living coming into full effect soon, now is a good time to look for deals on broadband, mobiles and other subscription services to try and keep your monthly bills down. The best phone deals cover discounts on the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung and Google, including the iPhone SE.

Ahead of Apple’s next launch, the iPhone SE (2020) is currently just £21 a month with a £39 upfront cost at Three through phone comparison retailer, Fonehouse.

View the Apple iPhone SE deal here

With the Apple Peek Performance event confirmed for the 8th March, there are rumours surrounding the launch of the iPhone SE 3. Due to this rumoured new launch, the latest version of the iPhone SE is sure to hit its lowest prices yet in the leadup to the event.

The second generation of the iPhone SE is an all-round good phone model, with premium build, excellent processor and impressive camera – see our iPhone SE (2020) review for more. This is one of the best iPhone SE deals that we’ve seen recently and comes with 100GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes.

To view the iPhone SE deal, click the link above. Of course, you can wait around to find out about the iPhone SE 3 but this deal on the iPhone SE (2020) can definitely save you some extra money on a quality Apple model.