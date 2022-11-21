Get the Echo Auto for under £24 in Amazon's Black Friday Week sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Add Alexa to your car with Echo Auto, a little device designed especially for vehicles that connects to your phone's Alexa app and plays through your car's speakers via Bluetooth or auxiliary input.

You can now save £26 on the Echo Auto, bringing the price down to just £23.99 (opens in new tab).

This is definitely one of the best Black Friday deals not to be missed, as the device was originally 'invitation only', and likely won't be priced this low until Amazon Prime Day 2023 (which is a few months away).

Echo Auto lets you update to-do lists, set reminders, or check your calendar while your eyes stay on the road. You can also ask Alexa to make a restaurant reservation, or make calls, all with the power of your voice.

Echo Auto can also stream your favourite content. Just ask Alexa to play a song, genre, or artist from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more.

If that wasn't enough, you can listen to TuneIn and iHeartRadio, or audiobooks and podcasts on Audible.

Finally, you can also access location-based features with Echo Auto. Just ask for directions and Alexa connects to supported apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze on your phone.

Check out the deal below:

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Auto: £49.99, £23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

