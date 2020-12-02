Get £135 off any Nectar mattress (and free pillows!) with this exclusive T3 discount code

There aren't many Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals still on, but don't worry: we've wrangled a late discount from Nectar, and it's a good 'un. Enter the code CYBER135 before midnight on 6 December and you'll get £135 off, and two free pillows (worth £70). And there's 30% off bedding, too.

This is an extra tenner off on the Nectar Mattress deal we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the cheapest you'll find these mattresses anywhere right now. We think the Nectar original is one of the best mattresses around: the foams are firmly supportive, the top layer is wonderfully comfy, and it sleeps nice and cool – which is unusual for a memory foam mattress. Head to our Nectar mattress review for more details. There's a 365-night home trial so you can be sure you're satisfied, and the forever warranty guarantees the mattress for as long as you own it.

UK Nectar mattress discount code | £135 off | Mattresses from £279 | Plus 2 free pillows!

Enter the code CYBER135 to unlock a big discount on your new mattress. The Nectar is an award-winning, 25cm thick, medium firm memory foam mattress with an adaptive cooling cover to prevent overheating. With this deal prices start at just £279, which is extremely reasonable – and you get 2 pillows worth £70 thrown in for free. And there's 30% off bedding, too.

Deal ends: 6 December, 11:59pm

View Deal

We're big fans of the Nectar mattress: it offers a medium-to-firm support level that suits any kind of bed and all kinds of sleepers. It feels cooler than many memory foam options, and while there's plenty of give in the top layer the complex base layer makes sure you're properly supported too. It's worth mentioning there that Nectar is a climate-neutral company that offsets its emissions through various global schemes, so you can sleep in good conscience too.

