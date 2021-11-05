JBL & Beats headphones deals: Save up to 60% in the Currys Black Friday sale!

Currys' Black Friday deals have kicked off already, if you want cheap JBL or Beats headphones, then you're in luck: there are some great discounts available today. You can get JBL true wireless earbuds for just £40 (60% off!) or on-ear headphones for £30, while Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones are now just £129. These are some of the best Black Friday deals on headphones so far.

JBL is the master of audio bang-for-buck, and that only goes double if you're getting earbuds for better than half price! The JBL Tune 225TWS are wireless earbuds with an outer-ear fit, like Apple's AirPods, which a lot of people prefer to the in-ear fit. They give you 5 hours of battery life in the buds, with another 20 hours from the case.

The JBL Tune 510BT is built to be light and comfortable for going everywhere with you – with 40 hours of battery life, it can go everywhere and not need charging in between. There's even support for pairing with two devices at once for easy switching – it's packed with feature for the cash.

And the Beats Solo 3 Wireless are iconic on-ear headphones in funky colours, and with really impressive audio quality. They work with both iPhone and Android, but iPhone users get a load of bonus features, including fast-pairing, auto-pairing with your other Apple devices, and audio sharing with other Beats or AirPods headphones.

These aren't the only headphones deals at Currys, so take a look at their other headphones offers if you're after something else. But these are the juiciest offers we've seen so far. We've also got our guides to the best cheap headphones and best cheap wireless earbuds, if you want more options.

