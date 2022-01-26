Get an LG OLED TV for under £700, the cheapest EVER price… while it lasts!

This great LG OLED TV deal beats even Black Friday when it comes to sheer value: you can now get the LG A1 48-inch TV for the cheapest ever price we've seen for an LG OLED that's a current-generation model.

You can find this price at PRC Direct, which brings the already-reduced price of the LG A1 down to just £668.70 when you apply a 10% off discount code – but you only have until February 1st 2022 to get it at this price!

LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £743, now £668.70 at PRC Direct

Originally £1,100, the LG A1 has steadily dropped in price since its launch – and with the extra 10% off here, it's stupidly cheap. Nearly half its original price! You get excellent and sharp 4K image quality, with the gorgeous cinematic images that OLED is known for, thanks to its per-pixel lighting accuracy. This 48-inch TV is great for smaller living rooms, or for bedrooms and offices. To get it for this price, use the code 21WINTER10P at checkout – and don't forget the offer ends on February 1st 2022!

The LG A1 features the incredible deep black tones and stunning contrast that the best OLED TVs are known for, but at a more affordable price than any other current-gen OLED on the market.

That's because LG has trimmed back on features in a few smart areas: for example, it doesn't feature the 120Hz screen or HDMI 2.1 support that next-gen gamers will crave, but that doesn't make any difference to watching movies. It also features slightly less advanced image processing than the more advanced LG C1 (which is also available for an incredible price with this code offer), but it's still better at sharpening and bringing out HDR details than other mid-range TVs.

You also get fewer HDMI ports than LG's higher-end sets, and pretty perfunctory speakers – but you can fix the latter with one of the best soundbars for LG TVs, of course.

These are smart cuts that LG has made, because they keep the most important thing in place: the premium image quality. For this price, this TV is a knockout for movies and TV.