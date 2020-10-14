Get a top tablet for under £30! This Amazon Prime Day deal on the Fire 7 is nuts

Want a tablet computer to watch movies and draw, which functions as an e-Reader and allows you access to loads of Amazon content? Of course you do. In one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals so far, you can grab the Fire 7, Amazon's best-selling tablet computer, for an astonishingly low £29.99.

That's insanely good value, considering it provides up to 7 hours of reading, surfing the web, watching video and listening to music. You can enjoy your favourite apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, TikTok, YouTube and more, taking snaps with its 2MP camera.

It's a nippy little tablet with 1GB RAM, a quad-core processor and hands-free Alexa built in. For under £30, what are you waiting for? Check out the deal below:

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB | was £49.99 | now £29.99 at Amazon

We said it all above, really. If you're in the market for a small, portable tablet that doesn't need to do heavy-duty work, the Amazon Fire 7 is perfect. Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, e-books and songs, especially if you're a Prime member. View Deal

Of course, if you're after something a little more heavy duty, you can look at the Amazon Fire HD 10 or the Fire 7 Kids Edition for the little ones, which comes in a durable case with two years warranty attached.

Of course, your Kindle and Audible subscriptions can also be used on the tablet, making it an ideal e-reader and all-around entertainment device in addition to a functional tablet in its own right. Saving a chunky £20, don't pass this awesome deal up if you're after a light tablet.

