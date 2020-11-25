Get a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar for just £249 in John Lewis Black Friday deals!

We’ve been singing the praises of the Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar for a while: it’s one of the best-value soundbars you can buy. And its even better value thanks to John Lewis' Black Friday deals: it’s down £50 to just £249.

If you’ve been despairing at the sound from your TV, this is a really smart upgrade: because it’s all in one you don’t need to run wires anywhere or work out where to put lots of speakers.

The Sony HT-X8500 boasts two speakers, a subwoofer and two bass ducts for room-filing sound, and its Class D digital amplification delivers a huge soundstage with impressively deep low frequency response.

It decodes both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X so it’s particularly impressive with movies and streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix. It does a great job of delivering a surprisingly higher and wider sound stage than most rivals, which makes everything sound suitably cinematic. And because it’s also Bluetooth you can stream music from your phone, tablet or computer too.

We thought the HT-X8500 was great value at full price; at £50 off, it’s a steal.

In our look at the Sony HT-X8500, we noted that it's a strongly specified soundbar for its price bracket, supporting both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The Sony uses psychoactive trickery to create an even more immersive experience than its specifications suggest, and the HDMI out to the TV supports eARC for lossless audio. Its HDMI happily passes 4K, HDCP 2.3 and HDR (HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision) through to your TV so you don’t need to sacrifice a valuable HDMI socket to another device.

It wouldn’t be Sony without a fancy name for its features, and the HT-X8500 doesn’t disappoint: its Vertical Surround Engine takes the 3D audio of Dolby Atmos and does an impressive job of recreating it without having speakers in your ceiling. There’s also S-Force PRO Front Surround to create a virtual surround field for movies and games.

