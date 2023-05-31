This 98-inch Samsung TV just got a ridiculous price cut

The Samsung QN90A is a monstrously good TV – and you can save thousands on it if you're quick!

The Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV on deal
(Image credit: Samsung)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

The NBA Finals start later this week, with Miami Heat taking on the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series to decide the championship. And if you're looking to experience every play in exquisite detail, you're going to want a massive, top-spec TV.

You're in luck, too. Right now, you can buy this insane 98-inch Samsung QN90A at Amazon and bag a whopping $5,000 saving. That gets you 98 inches of Neo QLED goodness. Those displays represent the pinnacle of Samsung TV technology, with ridiculous definition and true-to-life picture quality.

, now $9,997 at Amazon

Samsung QN90A: was $14,997, now $9,997 at Amazon
This 98-inch Samsung QN90A is a monstrously good TV. You'll find the Neo QLED technology inside, which is the absolute pinnacle of TV tech right now. And with such a big panel, you'll be able to truly appreciate every single detail.

View Deal

That's achieved with Quantum Mini-LEDs – lights that are the size of a grain of sand – which makes it easier than ever to enjoy fantastic picture quality. You'll also find a Neural Quantum Processor inside. That acts like the brain of the TV, controlling the picture quality for every frame to ensure the best image and smooth motion.

There's also a 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect as a gaming TV. And with a truly capable built-in 3D audio sound system, you can be sure that the sonic experience is just as good as the visual one – no matter what you're watching.

That great deal isn't only available on the Amazon site, either. If you'd prefer to buy direct from the Samsung website you can – okay, you'll have to cough up an extra $2.99, but that's peanuts at this point.

If you're reading this from the UK, you can also get in on the action. Right now, the Samsung QN90A is just £7,999 on the Samsung website – that's a £7,000 saving!

TOPICS
Television Deals
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸