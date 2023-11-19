Roku Streambar can make any TV sound better and stream smarter and it's never been cheaper

4K Roku streaming and 4-speaker sound for less than half price

Roku Streambar deal
(Image credit: Roku)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

I love the Roku Streambar. It's compact and full of great tech to make any TV sound and stream better, yet is now available for an incredible price in the UK as part of the Black Friday sales.

US customers can also snag a great deal on the all-in-one soundbar that gives you access to all of the streaming apps in up to 4K HDR, plus a 4-channel speaker setup.

Argos is offering the Roku Streambar for the amazing price of just £59.99 – which is less than half price.

And, in the States, you can get the Roku Streambar with $30 off.

Roku Streambar - UK deal:  was £129.99

Roku Streambar - UK deal: was £129.99, now £59.99 at Argos
Argos has the Roku Streambar with an amazing £70 off. It will suit any TV and is great if you want a full home cinema-style experience in a smaller room.

View Deal
Roku Streambar - US deal:  was $129.99

Roku Streambar - US deal: was $129.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy
The Roku Streambar has four speakers - front-facing and side-firing – to widen the soundstage, plus the full Roku streaming experience inside.

View Deal

Why choose the Roku Streambar?

Scoring a four-star review on T3, the Roku Streambar is a great way to expand both the sound and streaming capabilities of a TV – especially one that's based in a smaller room.

Its compact size means it can sit anywhere – on a TV stand or bedroom set of drawers – and you get the whole Roku streaming experience, including 4K HDR video from the best streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

There are four speakers built into the bar, two front-facing with another couple on either side to expand the soundstage. And, it also supports Bluetooth so you can stream music to the device from your mobile phone.

Setup is super simple too, with a HDMI port to connect it to the TV, plus an optical audio input for good measure. You get bass boost and other sound modes to make sure what you're watching sounds at its best.

In short, this is a great all-in-one solution to expand your viewing experience. And is even better than these unbelievable prices.

CATEGORIES
Deals Audio
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸