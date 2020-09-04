Get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch with Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G right now

Samsung has been making amazing quality Android smartphones for many, many years now and the Galaxy S20, released earlier this year, is its finest work yet, combining style, speed, utility, and an awesome camera. And now, thanks to a deal from Samsung, you can claim a free Galaxy Watch Active with an 5G-ready S20.

As we said in our Galaxy S20 review, this is basically as good as it gets with Android: hardware to rival top-end iPhones, like its incredible AMOLED display, with support for all 5G standards, a powerful chipset, and amazing camera. Besides the average battery life – which suffers from just how powerful the S20 is – there's nothing to fault.

The Galaxy Watch Active is one of Samsung's best smartwatches, matching up to Apple's offerings, with long-lasting battery, a rotating bezel, and vibrant display. While there might be better smartwatches out there, consider this comes free alongside a top-tier handset, it's a steal.

The deal runs until September 30 and applies to Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G. Let's dive into the best deals...

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | Free Galaxy Watch Active | £49 upfront | £29.50/month for six months, then £59/month | Available from Three

This is a pretty scorching Galaxy S20 5G deal: unlimited data, a small upfront payment, and six months half price. On top of that, you can claim a free Galaxy Watch Active and four months of YouTube Premium. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | EE | 24 months | 50GB data | Free Galaxy Watch Active | £175 upfront | £35/month | Available from Mobiles.co.uk

If you prefer to pay a bit more upfront for a lower monthly cost, and don't mind a data cap, EE has you covered: £35/month is very reasonable and 50GB of data is more than enough for most.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | O2 | 36 months | 15GB data | Free Galaxy Watch Active | £30 upfront | £41.95/month | Available from O2

Closing out our deals picks is this middle ground from O2: only 15GB of data (which will likely just about be enough) but low upfront and monthly costs. View Deal

So, if you're looking to upgrade your Android handset, or want to try something new, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G range is superb and comes with a free Galaxy Active smartwatch for a limited time. Make sure you don't miss out.