EE's 'Full Works' iPhone 11 Pro deal is the DREAM phone package for Apple fans

EE has announced one of the best plans going for Apple lovers, in partnership with the company, with access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade (which usually costs around £20) for around £9 on top of the usual charges with a new iPhone. If you love Apple's devices and services, this is the one for you.

Apple has been rumoured to be considering launching a bundled version of its services – albeit without iCloud Storage or its News+ services – and it appears they've decided to do so in partnership with EE, at least as far as the UK is concerned. This is the first-ever carrier deal that bundles an iPhone and Apple's services together.

The premise is simple: EE is offering select iPhone models, like the 11 Pro, with a choice of three services (Apple's and others, like BT Sport) that will be included for the length of the contract, all for a reduced price. Let's take a look at some of the deals.

EE's Full Works plan for the iPhone 11 Pro (read our review) includes unlimited data (plus calls and texts, obviously), plus three "smart" services and more for a pretty reasonable monthly fee for a top-tier handset.View Deal

The iPhone 11 is one of the best iPhones ever made (read our review) and on this EE deal, you get access to the best services Apple offers for a reduced monthly price. It's that simple: oodles of data, great services, an amazing phone.View Deal

Apple's iPhone XR (read our review) is vibrant, fun, and a really good value iPhone if you don't fancy going for the top-end 11 range. We thoroughly recommend this superb handset, especially when you're getting Apple's services for a discount. View Deal

So, if you're an Apple devotee – or just someone who likes deals and is in the market for a new handset – EE has a properly good deal, combining Apple's best services with top-tier iPhones, unlimited data, and a bunch of other perks.