Get a FREE PS4 or PSVR Starter Pack with these amazing Sony Xperia deals

EE is running a promotion on October 14 that will get you a free 500GB PlayStation 4 console or PSVR Starter Pack when you buy a Sony Xperia L3, Xperia 10, or Xperia 1. If you pick up the console, you'll get two DualShock 4 controllers thrown in along with a 12-month PS Plus subscription. The PSVR Starter Pack includes the headset, camera, and PlayStation VR Worlds game.

None of the phones have an upfront cost, so it's just the monthly charges you'll be paying. The Xperia L3 starts at £28, the Xperia 10 starts at £34, and the Xperia 1 from £64, all on 10GB data plans.

The finer details are laid out below.

PS4 bundle OR PSVR Starter Pack | Xperia L3 OR Xperia 10 OR Xperia 1 | Deal Price: £0.00

This is a fantastic offer for those of you considering buying Sony's current gen console and already eyeing up one of the company's handsets. There's no upfront cost and the gaming hardware - either the PS4 console or PSVR Starter Pack - is absolutely free. To claim the deal, you need to visit EE's claim website starting from October 14. If you've started a new contract, you can head on over once the 14 day cooling off period has passed. Just provide the appropriate details, sit back, and wait for your free gift to arrive within 28 days. View Deal

We reviewed two of the Xperia smartphones on offer here and thought that both the Xperia 10 and Xperia 1 were both great choices for binging boxsets and watching movies on. The Xperia 10 has a 6-inch Full HD display, while the Xperia 1 has a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen. Both handsets have a 21:9 aspect ratio, making them perfect to watch TV and movies on in landscape, and with a massive 10GB of data a month, you'll be able to stream a decent amount of content while you're away from your WiFi.