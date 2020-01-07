Get a FREE PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with these Sony Xperia deals

Thinking about getting a PS4 to weather the long winter months, along with the blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? You're not the only one to be a tad behind on the current-gen console. It's currently the fourth-best-selling console of all time, and with PS5 just around the corner this year, there's never been a better time to take advantage of the glut of discount PS4 deals on offer in the January sales.

If you're in the market for a new phone too, why not take advantage of this phenomenal deal from Carphone Warehouse and snap up both at once? That's up there with the best bundles on the PS4 we've seen so far.

Get a free console bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare when you buy a Sony Xperia 1, Sony Xperia L3, Sony Xperia 5, or Sony Xperia 10 contract. If you pick up the console you'll get 500GB storage space, enough to handle the latest PS4 games and demos available from the PlayStation Network online.

Sony's flagship Xperia 1 starts at 128GB storage, 20GB data and unlimited minutes and texts, from £59.99 per month.

Meanwhile, the 32GB Xperia L3 starts at £26.00 with O2 for a generous 10GB and the same unlimited texts and minutes.

The hefty 128GB Xperia 5 starts at £42.99 for 8GB and unlimited everything else, and the 64GB Xperia 10 costs £31.00 per month with EE for 20GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

The finer details of the free gift are laid out below:

PS4 bundle with Sony Xperia L3, Xperia 1, Xperia 5 or Xperia 10 | From £26.99 per month with Carphone Warehouse

This is a fantastic offer for those of you considering buying Sony's current gen console and already eyeing up one of the company's handsets. There's no upfront cost and the gaming hardware (the PS4 console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) is absolutely free. Grab a choice mid-range phone and experience the biggest game of the year.View Deal

What's the difference between the Xperia handsets?

We reviewed the Xperia 1 and rated it "the best phone in the world for watching movies". It's hard to argue with a glowing recommendation like that. The 4K, HDR, 21:9 aspect ratio OLED screen paired with the Qualcomm Snapdraon 855 processor ensures you get top performance from Sony's best phone.

We also rated the Xperia 10 a great choice for binging boxsets and watching movies on. The Xperia 10 has a 6-inch Full HD display making it perfect to watch TV and movies on in landscape. With a hefty 20GB of data a month, you'll be able to stream a decent amount of content while you're away from your WiFi.

Sony Xperia 1 (Image credit: Sony)

The Xperia 5 matched it with a "crisp and vibrant" display with a great camera and stellar battery performance, so whatever your needs, Sony has you covered.

However, this deal is only on while the site's PS4 stocks last, which means you might only have a few days to take advantage of this excellent deal. What are you waiting for?