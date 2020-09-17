Get a FREE Google Home Mini with Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra right now

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is, as the name would suggest, the very top-end of a very top-end line of smartphones (/tablets) that has come to define how good Android can be. There's basically nothing the Note 20 Ultra isn't capable of and now you can pick this elite handset up along with a free Google Home Mini.

To recap the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra briefly: gigantic 6.9-inch AMOLED display, which is one of the more vibrant and crisp we've ever seen on a smartphone; cutting-edge internals, including 12GB of RAM; oodles of storage; Android 10; support for Samsung's productivity-boosting S Pen; triple cameras on the back; and IP68 water resistance.

As we found in our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review, all of this raw computing muscle has been put to good effect, with a genuinely stunning user experience that breezes through even difficult tasks. The only downside is the price, which is steep, even for a top-tier smartphone. But that's why contracts exist, right?

The Google Home Mini is, as the name implies, the smallest of Google's smart speaker lineup, with a puck-like design that can blend seamlessly into whatever space you place it. Google Assistant powers the show, offering a huge array of different commands and tasks (think calendar, weather, reminders, smart home, songs, messages, radio). It usually retails for £49. Use the code GOOGLE at checkout.

So, if you've been on the fence for a while about grabbing Samsung's biggest and baddest, a free Home Mini might just tip you over the edge. We'd certainly recommend it.