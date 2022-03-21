Get a five-star 65-inch Samsung 4K TV for just £699 in this Currys TV deal!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Right now is an incredible time to pick up one of the best TV deals, because the 2021 models have now had their prices dropped massively, shortly before the 2022 models arrive in stores. With costs of living rising all over the place, that makes now ideal if you want a high-quality TV for the lowest-possible price – and this £699 65-inch Samsung TV deal at Currys is one of the best around right now if you want a big screen.

• Samsung 65AU9007 65-inch 4K TV | Was £899 | Now £699 at Currys

In our Samsung AU9000 review, we gave this TV the full five stars and our Platinum Award, saying that "For most people… this could be all the television they’ll ever need," and praising the "great picture performance".

The AU9000 sits just below Samsung's QLED TVs in its range, still featuring excellent processing, colour reproduction and even contrast, but with a significantly lower price of entry.

The our review, we specifically praised its ability to look vibrant while still keeping elements such as skin tones realistic, and also how well it handles 4K detail, with everything look as sharp as you could hope – which is exactly what you need in a big-screen size like the 65-inch model above.

Save £200 on this incredibly impressive low-price 4K TV – you get fantastic Ultra HD detail to make the most of its big 65-inch size, with great contrast and colours for HDR. Samsung's smart TV software is also second to none when it comes to mixing ease of use with comprehensive app streaming service support.

Samsung Tizen smart TV software powers the streaming features of this set, and it's very easy to get around, and offers an excellent array of services to stream from.

It's a great set for gaming too, thanks to extremely low input lag in its gaming mode, which it switches to automatically when you fire up a console. In fact, it's one of the best gaming TVs at this price.

We've picked the 65-inch model as the killer bargain here, because it's so much screen for under £700 – but there are great offers on the Samsung AU9000 at all sizes. You can see the current prices below.