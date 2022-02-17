Get a five-star 43-inch Samsung TV for just £429 in this killer cheap 4K TV deal!

If you're looking for a great-value 43-inch 4K TV that delivers cinematic images for a wallet-friendly price, this Samsung AU9000 deal is absolutely perfectly. It's Samsung's highest-end TV without getting into its pricier QLED models, and it tops our list of the best TVs under £500

• Samsung AU9000 43-inch 4K TV | Was £599 | Now £429 at Box.co.uk

In our Samsung AU9000 review, we gave the TV the full five stars, thanks to the sheer quality of its pictures for the price, as well as its sleek and comprehensive smart TV software.

We said "The AU9000 doesn’t take long to impress you. It has some real and unarguable strengths when it comes to picture-making … the colour palette the Samsung can call on impresses both with its extensiveness and its naturalness. Skin-tones are always a stern test of a TV’s abilities, and the AU9000 handles the complexities and subtleties of complexions well, and it also does good work describing textures of skin, too. Colours can be bold and vivid when required, or muted and nuanced if necessary."

Samsung AU9000 43-inch 4K TV: was £599, now £429 at Box.co.uk

Save £170 (28%) on the excellent Samsung AU9000 43-inch TV. With bold HDR colours, great contrast, superb 4K detail and impressive motion handling, it's great for movies, sport, gaming or anything else. You also get Samsung's top-tier smart TV software, which has all the key streaming apps, and is really easy to use.

The AU9000 features HDR support, and is great for gamers, thanks to its low input lag. You get three HDMI ports, which is enough for most people – one is also HDMI eARC enabled, so you can connect one of the best soundbars for Samsung TVs if you want to beef up the sound.

We rate the AU9000 as one of the best Samsung TVs available today when it comes to bang for buck – the quality of images is basically unbeaten for the price. For this price, the 43-inch model is a sound investment.

The AU9000 comes in lots of other sizes, though – here are today's best prices on all of them, in case you want something bigger.