Get a cheap Fitbit Aria Air with this BRILLIANT Amazon Black Friday deal

Have you heard? The Fitbit Black Friday sale is on! The deals are different in the US and the UK and if you happen to live in the latter country, aren't you lucky: the Fitbit Aria Air smart scale is now cheap as chips, only £39.99. The link to the Amazon UK listing is right below and here is the link to Fitbit, in case you prefer to buy it straight from the source.

• Buy the Fitbit Aria Air at Amazon, now £39.99, was £49.99, save £10

• In the US? Get the Fitbit Aria Air for $47.99 at Amazon

Truth to be told, even at full price, the Fitbit Aria Air is a good buy, especially considering the amount of features Fitbit crammed into this smart scale. It is especially recommended to get the Fitbit Aria Air if you use a Fitbit wearable, like a Fitbit Charge or the Fitbit Versa model: they all feed information back to the Fitbit App, giving you a more holistic view of your weight loss – or weight gain – journey.

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Bathroom Scale | Now £39.99 | Was £49.99 | Save £10 at Amazon

Track changes in your weight and BMI using the Fitbit Aria Air. All data is fed back to the Fitbit App where you can further analyse all your body metrics using easy-to-understand charts. The Fitbit Aria Air runs on three triple-A batteries and measures weight up to a 180 kilos (that's around 28 and a half stones).

Why should you buy the Fitbit Aria Air smart bathroom scale

The Fitbit Aria Air is the latest iteration of Fitbit smart bathroom scales and was announced at the second half of 2019, alongside with the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fitbit premium subscription service.

The main appeal of the Fitbit Aria Air is the low price point and the seamless connectivity to the Fitbit app. Many people use Fitbit wearables – for a good reason – and adding the Fitbit Aria Air to the ecosystem can grant you extra insights about changes in your body.

Tracking your BMI (and weight) as well as your activities will help you better understand the effects of your workouts on your body. If you made it your new year's resolution to get fit in 2021, tracking weight can give you an extra boost of motivation to help you stay on track with your new exercise routine and diet – or to see the consequences of you straying away from the ideal path.

