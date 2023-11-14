Get 65% off the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 for Black Friday

The Ring Video Doorbell and the Echo Show 5 are now available to buy as part of a bundle deal at Amazon. In this bundle offer, you get 65% off both smart devices ahead of the best Black Friday deals !

View the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundle deal

Originally priced at $189.98, the Ring Video Doorbell and the Echo Show 5 are now just $64.99, saving shoppers $124.99 on this premium smart home bundle. Compatible with Alexa, the two smart devices are perfect for using together to tighten your security and better monitor the outside and inside of your home.

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best video doorbells , offering 1080p HD video recording, improved motion detection sensors and crisp night visions. With two-way talk, you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or smart display, like the Echo Show 5.

As Alexa-enabled devices, it’s incredibly easy to use the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 together. With a Ring Protect plan (subscription sold separately), you can get Alexa to make voice announcements and automatically show live video feeds to your Echo Show 5 when the Ring Video Doorbell goes off or detects any movement. See our Echo Show 5 review for more details.

To view this bundle deal on the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5, click the link above or keep reading for more early Black Friday deals on Ring security devices.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 (3rd gen): was $189.98 , now $64.99 at Amazon

Save $124.99 on the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 in this early Black Friday bundle deal. The Ring Video Doorbell has improved privacy, wide viewing angles and can detect between people, parcels and animals. The Echo Show 5 is a brilliant smart display that can play music, make calls and show you better views outside your door when connected with the Ring Video Doorbell. Available in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze colors.

While the Amazon Black Friday Week doesn’t officially start until the 17th November, Amazon is still offering low prices sitewide, including its own products like Ring doorbells, cameras and security bundles .

Right now, you can find the Ring Indoor Cam for half price and get 44% off a Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Stick Up Cam bundle .