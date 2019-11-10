Get 40% off the Casper mattress with this HUGE early Black Friday deal

Need a new mattress? Then head over to Amazon now, where UK customers can get up to 40% off the Casper mattress. The exact discount depends on which size mattress you need – there’s 32% off the double, for example; and 30% off the king and super king. But whichever size you choose, this is a huge early mattress Black Friday deal and well worth taking up now.

We think the Casper is one of the best mattresses you can buy. With four layers of premium, pressure-relieving foam – and a springy, breathable layer on top – it’s cool, supportive and extremely comfortable. (Casper has industry awards and thousands of glowing reviews to prove it.)

How good is this early Casper Black Friday mattress deal? Well, it’s the biggest discount we’ve seen this year – and it’s much better than last year’s offers of 20%. Prices may drop further on Black Friday itself, on 29 November, but there’s no guarantee. We also don’t know when this offer will end, so if you’re interested, we think this deal is worth strongly considering.

Casper mattress UK: up to 40% off | Amazon

