Get 36% off a Le Creuset cookware set with this HOT Cyber Monday deal of the day

We reckon Black Friday deals should always include Le Creuset. After all, it’s one of the best cookware brands in the world, making everything from dishes and ramekins to those highly coveted casserole dishes and pans.

Le Creuset is a mark of distinction in the world of kitchenware, and here is your chance to get in with this brand for far less. How? In one of Amazon’s top deals of the day, you can buy the Le Creuset Two Classic Rectangular Dishes and Set of Two Ramekins for £69.99 instead of £110, giving you a saving of £40.

The stoneware set comes in matte black, so it should complement most kitchen decor schemes. The rectangular dishes are superb for handling everything from roasting veggies to making lasagnes and cottage pies. This set contains a Classic 32cm Rectangular Dish and a Classic 26cm Rectangular Dish.

You also get two 240ml ramekin dishes, which you could use for storing or serving up sauces and condiments, as well as little puddings, pies and even nuts and other nibbles, depending on if you want to draft them in as serving ware too.

Le Creuset Stoneware Set | Was £110 | Now £69.99

This Amazon deal of the day for Black Friday gives you a decent saving on a classic Le Creuset cookware set from the brand's tried and trusted stoneware range. For the price you get two rectangular dishes (32cm and 26cm), plus two 240ml ramekin dishes for serving up cooked puddings, mini pies and more,

All of the dishes in this stoneware set are dishwasher safe, and are made from strong and durable materials built to last. This Le Creuset set is a brilliant addition to any kitchen, especially for cooks who appreciate quality and craftmanship, which Le Creuset has in spades.

