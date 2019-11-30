Get 36% off a Le Creuset cookware set with this HOT Cyber Monday deal of the day

We reckon Black Friday deals should always include Le Creuset. After all, it’s one of the best cookware brands in the world, making everything from dishes and ramekins to those highly coveted casserole dishes and pans.
Le Creuset is a mark of distinction in the world of kitchenware, and here is your chance to get in with this brand for far less. How? In one of Amazon’s top deals of the day, you can buy the Le Creuset Two Classic Rectangular Dishes and Set of Two Ramekins for £69.99 instead of £110, giving you a saving of £40.
The stoneware set comes in matte black, so it should complement most kitchen decor schemes. The rectangular dishes are superb for handling everything from roasting veggies to making lasagnes and cottage pies. This set contains a Classic 32cm Rectangular Dish and a Classic 26cm Rectangular Dish.
You also get two 240ml ramekin dishes, which you could use for storing or serving up sauces and condiments, as well as little puddings, pies and even nuts and other nibbles, depending on if you want to draft them in as serving ware too.
Le Creuset Stoneware Set |
Was £110 | Now £69.99
This Amazon deal of the day for Black Friday gives you a decent saving on a classic Le Creuset cookware set from the brand's tried and trusted stoneware range. For the price you get two rectangular dishes (32cm and 26cm), plus two 240ml ramekin dishes for serving up cooked puddings, mini pies and more,View Deal
All of the dishes in this stoneware set are dishwasher safe, and are made from strong and durable materials built to last. This Le Creuset set is a brilliant addition to any kitchen, especially for cooks who appreciate quality and craftmanship, which Le Creuset has in spades.
Looking for more great sales? These are some of our favourites right now...
- Best Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- AO.com Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Boots Black Friday deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Lego – 30% off sets, plus free gift with purchases over £120
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie