Get 27% off your Emma mattress in this early Black Friday deal – but you'll need to move fast

Would you like to know a secret? Some of the best Black Friday mattress deals are available now, but they're not displayed on the manufacturers' websites. Take the excellent Emma mattress, for example: there's a secret Black Friday deal that's only available to you and your fellow T3 readers. All you need to do is enter the code T27 at the checkout and you'll get 27% off your order – but you need to do it fast, because this deal expires after 8 November.

If you thought Emma's halloween sale was the best mattress deal you'd find this month, this will be a pleasant and money-saving surprise. This early Emma mattress Black Friday deal makes an already impressive mattress even more attractive: with standard prices ranging from £329 for a single to £679 for a super king on the Emma Original mattress and from £519 (single) to £799 (king) for the Hybrid, 27% off is a significant saving.

UK deal: 27% off your Emma mattress | Enter code T27 at the checkout

This Emma mattress deal is exclusive to T3 and gives you a whopping 27% off everything: just select your Emma mattress and enter the code T27 at the checkout. It applies across the range but you'll need to move fast: some sizes are already starting to sell out.View Deal

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

Is the Emma Original mattress the best mattress for you? The Emma Original mattress is a two-time T3 Award winner: it's comfortable, supportive and good value for money, even more so when it's available at a discount. In our Emma mattress review we described how “sleeping on the new Emma mattress is like a dream”. Emma's mattress is very comfortable and we think it's it's particularly good for sleepers who tend to go bump in the night: because it isolates you from each other's movement it's a good option for people who tend to move around a lot in their sleep. We'd recommend it for sleepers of most body shapes and sleeping styles.

Emma mattresses come with a ten-year warranty, a 200-night trial and no-contact delivery.

More mattress sales to browse

Black Friday sales around the web