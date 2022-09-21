Get 25% off the Original Napping Pillow in the Ostrichpillow anniversary sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who doesn’t love a good nap? If your hand is placed firmly in the air in answer to this question, then you might want to think about investing in a napping pillow. Lucky for you, Ostrichpillow is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this week, and offering 25% off its Original Napping Pillow.

Originally priced at $99, the Original Napping Pillow is now just $73 with this celebratory discount. Available in both the UK and US, this deal is running from 21st - 23rd September so you’ll need to be quick if you want to take your napping to the next level.

Chances are you’ve seen the Ostrichpillow Original Napping Pillow floating around on TV and social media. That’s because its unique and unconventional design has astounded everyone, as the pillow goes completely over the face, blocking out unwanted noise, light and offering an immersive cosy experience.

If you’re new to Ostrichpillow (opens in new tab), the brand was founded in 2012 and has a strong focus on improving people’s lives with products tailored to sleep. The Original Napping Pillow was developed for people to have a quick nap while at work, and the pillow itself has a microbead filling to help you relax and doze off.

For those who take napping seriously, this price cut on the Original Napping Pillow is definitely something to take advantage of. Keep reading for more details, and remember, this deal ends in 3 days.

Save $26 on the Original Napping Pillow at Ostrichpillow. This cocoon-like pillow is brilliant for slipping on and catching a few ZZZs. The revolutionary design comes with mouth and hand holes so you can cuddle up and disconnect from the world, wherever you are.

While the Original Napping Pillow is the main product to be discounted in the Ostrichpillow anniversary sale, we’ve also found a special launch offer on Ostrichpillow’s latest product.

The Memory Foam Bed Pillow (opens in new tab) is the newest addition to the Ostrichpillow family and is designed with an ergonomic shape so your head is properly positioned while you sleep. For memory foam fans, it uses a medium-density foam that absorbs pressure and relaxes the muscles, particularly in the neck, shoulders and spine.

Right now at Ostrichpillow, the Memory Foam Bed Pillow is 20% off in both the UK and US. Once you place your order, the product will be delivered to you in the first week of December, so you’ll be the first to get your hands on it.