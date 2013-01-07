Garmin unveils new 2013 sat nav line-up

Still getting lost on your way to work? Well the new 2013 nüvinavigation systems from Garmin are here to help you on your way and come packed with new features

Garmin have unveiled three models, the Essential series, the Advanced series and the Prestige series. It is the high-end Prestige model which is the most appetite wetting, with a slim and sleek tablet like look and all the features you would expect for the $380 price tag.

Directions and maps are displayed on a high-resolution 5 inch touch screen, which should give you plenty of room to scope out the route ahead, while 'pinch and zoom' will let you get up close and personal with the motorway.

Other features include HD Digital Traffic, which checks every 30 seconds if the road ahead is clear and free downloadable map updates four times a year. So no chance of turning up at a restaurant only to find it shut down two years ago.

One standout feature is 'Smartphone link' an app for Android smartphones like the Galaxy S3, not iOS incidentally, which connects your phone and navigation together, allowing you to use your phones data plan to get the latest weather and fuel prices straight to the nüvi's display.

All three models should be available soon; however no date or UK prices have been released.