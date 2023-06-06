Garmin watch users are about to get some cool free feature updates

Enduro 2, epix (Gen 2), Fenix 7 series, Forerunner series, Instinct 2 series and MARQ (Gen 2) users are in for a treat

Garmin Enduro 2
(Image credit: Garmin )
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
published

Garmin just can't help themselves these days. After launching the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro wearables, the company today announced a new update coming to many of the best Garmin watches, including the Garmin Enduro 2, Garmin Epix Gen 2, Fenix 7 series, Forerunner series, Instinct 2 series and MARQ (Gen 2) models. That's a lot of watches!

One of the new features introduced to the above watches is Wrist-Based Running Dynamics, which we first saw included on the Garmin Forerunner 965. This measures running dynamics such as cadence, stride length, ground contact time and more right from the wrist without any app or accessory.

You also get Load Ratio to track short-term to mid-term load ratio to "help stay in shape and avoid setbacks," Garmin explains. A new Obstacle Racing Activity has also been added to the ever-expanding list of workout modes on Garmin wearables. The new mode tracks run time, number of obstacles, heart rate and more during obstacle course events and records split times between running and obstacle sections while racing.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus review

Suggested cycling workouts are coming to more Garmins

(Image credit: Garmin)

The company has also improved acclimation measurements and recommendations, which now you can watch as a percentage and receive insights on how the body is reacting to the current elevation.

It's not just Apple that started paying more attention to cyclists. The new Garmin software update includes targeted adaptive coaching for cycling. You can now receive an entire week of daily suggested cycling workouts directly on a compatible smartwatch (when paired with a compatible power meter). Plus, the workouts adapt to match your performance and the demands of upcoming events that are added to their Garmin Connect calendar.

The free software updates have already started to roll out to compatible devices. You can update your smartwatch by enabling automatic updates from your device and syncing with Garmin Connect or by using Garmin Express. 

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt looks after T3's Active vertical, which incorporates all things fitness, outdoors, wearables and transportation – anything that gets you moving and keeps you fit and healthy will go through his hands. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

