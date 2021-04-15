Game of Thrones fans will love what Sky Q has lined up for the show's 10th anniversary

From today, Sky Q users can say one of 25 favourite quotes and phrases from the epic Game of Thrones series into their voice remote to access special GOT content, including all eight seasons as well as some specially created featurettes and extras.

Game of Thrones first appeared on our screens 10 years ago, so to celebrate Sky Q has created this specially created GOT voice destination centre, easily accessed by one of the 25 phrases, including ‘hold the door’, ‘the north remembers’, ‘winter is coming’ and, of course, ‘you know nothing Jon Snow’. Sean Bean accents are apparently optional.

Curated pieces include best battles, most shocking episodes and iconic character moments. There's also the reunion episodes, a 'beyond the wall' featurette, and of course, all eight seasons of the show to binge.

Sky Q allows you to find your favourite entertainment using your voice and responds to commands such as ‘what should I watch?’ with personalized recommendations. The full list of phrases that access the Game of Thrones content are below. Though, we’re a little sad not to see the Valarian ‘valar morghulis’.

The 25 included phrases are:

‘Game of Thrones 10th Anniversary’, ‘Thrones 10th Anniversary’, ‘Thrones Anniversary’, ‘Iron Anniversary’, ‘Arya Stark’, ‘Tyrion Lannister’, ‘Daenerys Targaryen’, ‘Hold the door’, ‘Battle of the Bastards’, ‘The Red Wedding’, ‘Mother of Dragons’, ‘Dothraki’, ‘The Iron Throne’, ‘The North remembers’, ‘Claim the Iron Throne’, ‘Journey to the throne’, ‘The Things We Do for Love’, ‘High Valaryian’, ‘You know nothing, Jon Snow’, ‘All men must die. But we are not men’, ‘When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die’, ‘Winter is Coming’, ‘A Lannister always pays his debts’, ‘The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword’, ‘The Lannister’s send their regards’, ‘That's what I do: I drink and I know things’, ‘Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder’, ‘Everyone is mine to torment’, ‘How do you answer these charges Lord Balish’.