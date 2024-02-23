Galaxy AI coming to your Samsung device in March

If you've been on planet Earth in the last couple of years, the chances are that you'll have heard two letters popping up all over the place. AI. Artificial intelligence is a real buzzword in the tech industry right now, but if used properly it can genuinely revolutionise the way we use our favourite devices.

Samsung is one of those betting big on AI and the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch in particular saw the reveal of a lot of AI features bundled together in the form of Galaxy AI. But after rumours earlier this month, it's official that Galaxy AI won't just be for S24 owners.

Samsung President TM Roh revealed that "we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024" and that includes a range of older Samsung devices. It's official that the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 will get access to Galaxy AI, rolling out from the end of March. So which features will make their way over?

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

One of the headline features is Live Translate which, as the name suggests, can translate 13 different languages in real time. It's pretty impressive tech that could break down borders. Perhaps more useful in everyday scenarios is the 'Circle To Search' function. Again the name is a clue, but you can circle a passage of text or a portion of an image to search Google for it immediately. Like the look of someone's shoes? Simply circle them and you'll find out everything you need to know about those stylish kicks.

Other features include Chat Assist which can help you adapt emails and messages to suit different tones, and Transcript Assist which can transcribe in real time and distinguish between different speakers. Those who can't stop taking pictures with their phone will appreciate the AI-assisted generative edit tool which lets you resize, reposition and realign individual components of photos to set up the perfect image.

All sounds great, right? Well what we don't quite yet know is if these features will cost you. Samsung has said that until 2025 Galaxy AI services will be free, but some believe many features will after a year become part of a paid package. It seems as though the company itself is still undecided so watch this space and enjoy them for now.