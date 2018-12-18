Free Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy S9 anyone? Here's how, but you've only got a few hours

Samsung is treating everyone to a little something extra under the tree this year, by throwing in a free Galaxy smartphone when you treat yourself to one of its QLED TVs.

That's a pretty sizeable freebie – and could make for an incredibly generous gift for a friend or loved one this Christmas (or a nice handset upgrade for yourself).

Unfortunately, the promotion comes to an end at midnight on December 18, so there's really not much time left to take advantage of this stellar offer. As such, if you were debating about plumping for a new QLED from the company, it's better to add to your shopping basket sooner rather than later.

How does it work? Simply put, if you buy a QLED TV that's included in the promotional deal either online or in-store, you can claim a Galaxy smartphone on this special webpage within 30 days of the TV purchase – meaning you'll bag two Samsung-branded products for the price of one. Bargain.

The Galaxy smartphone that's up for grabs varies based on which QLED model you opt for, with a range of different price points and screen sizes included in the latest promotion from Samsung.

First up, the South Korean company is handing out free Galaxy Note 9 handsets if you buy the 65-inch Q900R 8K HDR 3000 Smart TV – Samsung's flagship 8K TV.

As you might expect given this is the flagship QLED model from Samsung, it comes with a hefty £4,999 price tag for the 65-inch model, rising to £14,999 for the 85-inch.

That said, the Galaxy Note 9 is not a budget phone by any stretch of the imagination, starting from £899 for the 128GB storage model and rising to £1,099 for 512GB.

If you're not in the market for a flagship 8K screen, Samsung is also offering a free Galaxy Note 9 with the purchase of its Q9 Flat 4K HDR 2000 Smart TV, which is available in 55, 65, and 75-inch screen sizes. These start from £2,119 and max-out at £4,749. Samsung promises to deliver the flagship Galaxy Note to your door within 30 days of purchase of the all-new television.

If you're not a fan of the Galaxy Note 9 and would rather bag a free Galaxy S9+, then it's worth checking out Samsung's Q8D 4K HDR 1500 Smart TV range, which is available in 55, 65, and 75-inch models and starts from £1,919.

Last up, Q8F QLED 4K HDR 1500 Smart TV – which ships in 55 and 65-inch models – unlocks a free Samsung Galaxy S9 with the latest promotion. Starting from £1,609, you'll be saving yourself a generous £739 off the cost of the handset.

It's worth noting that Samsung is offering 0% finance and monthly repayment plans on all of its "premium" products at the moment, which all of these TVs definitely qualify for, if you're looking to spread the cost ahead of Christmas and the forthcoming Boxing Day sales.