Forget Dyson! I've just bought a Shark cordless vac for half price on Amazon Prime Day

If you're like me this Amazon Prime Day, you'll be scouring those bargains in hope of finding a brand new vacuum cleaner. You may also have noticed (like I have) that Dyson doesn't seem to have released that many deals today which is a shame. Now don't get me wrong, there are a couple and you can find them on our best Dyson Prime Day deals hub. However, it hasn't stopped me from looking elsewhere. 

If you've read our best 2023 cordless vacuum cleaner guide or even had a recent gander at our best Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals, you'll notice one contender than often makes an appearance. Yes, Dyson is all over them as well, but so is Shark. Shark offers a wide range of vacuum cleaners that are known for their powerful suction, versatile tools and reliability. I was thrilled to see that they were all practically half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, so after purchasing mine, I had to gather a list for you to have a look. 

The Shark website is also hosting a sale at the moment, but I've had a good look, and they're all cheaper on Amazon! They've currently got 4 vacuums, ranging from cordless to handheld, included in their deals. However, you must be quick! It's a great excuse to buy one...go on, you know you want to. 

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum (120 min run time): was £549.99, now £349.99 at Amazon (save £200)
Save 36% with the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum with 120 min run time. IQ sense technology senses dirt you can’t see and automatically adjusts cleaning power. Its DuoClean floorhead glides from carpets to hard floors, with 2 motorised brush-rolls in 1 floorhead.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum: was £299.99, now £159.99 at Amazon (save £140)
Save 47% with the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum. It comes with a portable Lift-Away to comfortably clean stairs, sofas & up high with the handheld attachments.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Upright Vacuum: was £399.99, now £249.99 at Amazon (save £150)
Save 38% with this Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Upright Vacuum. Available in black/mojito, this vacuum specifically has unique anti-odour technology that transforms bad odours into fresh smelling air. Its unique cartridge system guards against dust cup odours commonly caused by pet hair, dust and dander.

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum: was £179.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £80)
Save 44% on this Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum! With up to 15 minutes of run time, it's a slim, lightweight cordless handheld vacuum cleaner which quickly removes dust, debris & pet hair from around your home. Perfect for quick clean-ups.

Interested in more? Have a read about the 9 mistakes everyone makes with their vacuum cleaners from Dyson and Shark!

