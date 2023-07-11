Forget Dyson! I've just bought a Shark cordless vac for half price on Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're like me this Amazon Prime Day, you'll be scouring those bargains in hope of finding a brand new vacuum cleaner. You may also have noticed (like I have) that Dyson doesn't seem to have released that many deals today which is a shame. Now don't get me wrong, there are a couple and you can find them on our best Dyson Prime Day deals hub. However, it hasn't stopped me from looking elsewhere.

If you've read our best 2023 cordless vacuum cleaner guide or even had a recent gander at our best Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals, you'll notice one contender than often makes an appearance. Yes, Dyson is all over them as well, but so is Shark. Shark offers a wide range of vacuum cleaners that are known for their powerful suction, versatile tools and reliability. I was thrilled to see that they were all practically half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, so after purchasing mine, I had to gather a list for you to have a look.

The Shark website is also hosting a sale at the moment, but I've had a good look, and they're all cheaper on Amazon! They've currently got 4 vacuums, ranging from cordless to handheld, included in their deals. However, you must be quick! It's a great excuse to buy one...go on, you know you want to.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum (120 min run time): was £549.99 , now £349.99 at Amazon (save £200)

Save 36% with the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum with 120 min run time. IQ sense technology senses dirt you can’t see and automatically adjusts cleaning power. Its DuoClean floorhead glides from carpets to hard floors, with 2 motorised brush-rolls in 1 floorhead. Check price: Shark £449.00 (it's cheaper on Amazon!)

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum: was £299.99 , now £159.99 at Amazon (save £140)

Save 47% with the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum. It comes with a portable Lift-Away to comfortably clean stairs, sofas & up high with the handheld attachments. Check price: Shark £169.99 (close but still cheaper on Amazon!)

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Upright Vacuum: was £399.99 , now £249.99 at Amazon (save £150)

Save 38% with this Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Upright Vacuum. Available in black/mojito, this vacuum specifically has unique anti-odour technology that transforms bad odours into fresh smelling air. Its unique cartridge system guards against dust cup odours commonly caused by pet hair, dust and dander. This one is sold out on Shark so Amazon is the only place it can be purchased!

Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum: was £179.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon (save £80)

Save 44% on this Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum! With up to 15 minutes of run time, it's a slim, lightweight cordless handheld vacuum cleaner which quickly removes dust, debris & pet hair from around your home. Perfect for quick clean-ups. Check price: Shark £179.99 (full price on Shark!)

Interested in more? Have a read about the 9 mistakes everyone makes with their vacuum cleaners from Dyson and Shark!