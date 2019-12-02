Forget Amazon, save up to 50% on TAG Heuer, Omega and more in Goldsmith's Cyber Monday sale instead!

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – there's never been a better time to buy. No, there aren't Breitling, Omega, and TAG Heuer discounts in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, but there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths Cyber Monday event, which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designer and luxury brands.
So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.
We've included a selection of our favourite deals below, but you can also find your own in the links:
- Check out the sale at Goldsmiths
- Save on jewellery at Goldsmiths
- Check out the men's watch sale at Goldsmiths
- Check out the women's watch sale at Goldsmiths
- Shop the luxury watches at Goldsmiths
Omega Seamaster Olympic Collection 2018 Limited Edition | Was £4,140 | Now £3,140 | Save £1,000 at Goldsmiths
This striking Omega with red leather strap celebrates the Olympic Games and is limited to just 2,032 examples worldwide. The host cities of every Games between 1932 and 2028 are engraved on the case back - useful for the pub quiz, that.View Deal
Tag Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Mens Watch | Was £4,450 | Now £3,100 | Save £1,350 at Goldsmiths
This version of the Tag Heuer Carrera features a blue dial and bezel with engraved tachymetre, and a stainless steel case with matching blue strap.View Deal
Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M | was £8,940 | now £6,940 from Goldsmiths
Save £2,000 on this high-performance Omega diving watch, with a 45.5mm case diameter, 600m of water resistance, and 9900 self-winding movement.View Deal
Breitling Avengerr Hurricane XB1210E4/BE89 257S X20D.4 | was £6,680 | now £4,980 at Goldsmiths
The epitome of innovative timekeeping, the Breitling Avenger collection offers incomparable performance, functionality and precision. Housed within a revolutionary 50mm Breitlight® case, the Avenger is both remarkably light and incredibly strong. A classic, black dial features 24-hour, stencil-style numerals at the intervals and is also equipped with three chronograph dials. View Deal
Platinum 1.00CT Brilliant Cut Diamond Engagement Ring | was £7,900 | now £3,950 at Goldsmiths
From the Goldsmiths collection, this ring is elegant, sophisticated, and sure to turn heads wherever you go, this stunning platinum 1.00-carat total weight diamond halo ring is truly captivating. Boasting a stunning sparkling 1.00-carat total weight diamond focal point and an endearing platinum finish, this forever ring will complement and enhance your favourite daytime and evening ensembles with effortless ease.View Deal
Pre-Owned Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Duetto Ladies Watch | Was £9,995 | Now £6,995 | Save £3,000 at Goldsmiths
As elegant as it is interesting, this yellow gold ladies watch by Jaeger-LeCoultre features a case which rotates to reveal a second face.View Deal
Pre-Owned Panerai Luminor Mens Watch | Was £8,395 | Now £5,395 |Save £3,000 at Goldsmiths
This large, 52mm men's watch features a lightweight titanium case, self-winding mechanical movement and water resistance to 120 metres.View Deal
Pre-Owned Audemars Piguet Jules Mens Watch | Was £7,995 | Now £6,396 | Save £1,599 at Goldsmiths
This beautiful Jules men's timepiece by Audemars Piguet is a classic piece of Swiss watchmaking. It features a white gold case, silver dial, sapphire crystal glass and a second complication at six o'clock. It is manually-wound and water-resistant to 30 metres.View Deal
Pre-Owned Cartier Ballon Bleu Mens Watch | Was £12,995 | Now £7,995 | Save £5,000 at Goldsmiths
This Cartier Ballon Blue men's watch features a large 46mm stainless steel case with silver dial, sapphire crystal glass and unique crown guard. Power comes from a manually-wound mechanical Swiss movement, and water resistance is to 50 metres.View Deal
Didn't find what you're looking for here? Check out the links below:
- Check out the sale at Goldsmiths
- Save on jewellery at Goldsmiths
- Check out the men's watch sale at Goldsmiths
- Check out the women's watch sale at Goldsmiths
- Shop the luxury watches at Goldsmiths
- Save up to 55% at Beaverbrooks
Liked this?
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- AO.com Cyber Monday deals
- Currys Cyber Monday deals
- Argos Cyber Monday deals
- John Lewis Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Cyber Monday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Cyber Monday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Cyber Monday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Cyber Monday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Cyber Monday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Cyber Monday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Cyber Monday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Cyber Monday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Cyber Monday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Cyber Monday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie