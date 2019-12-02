Forget Amazon, save up to 50% on TAG Heuer, Omega and more in Goldsmith's Cyber Monday sale instead!

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – there's never been a better time to buy. No, there aren't Breitling, Omega, and TAG Heuer discounts in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, but there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths Cyber Monday event, which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designer and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

We've included a selection of our favourite deals below, but you can also find your own in the links:

Omega Seamaster Olympic Collection 2018 Limited Edition | Was £4,140 | Now £3,140 | Save £1,000 at Goldsmiths

This striking Omega with red leather strap celebrates the Olympic Games and is limited to just 2,032 examples worldwide. The host cities of every Games between 1932 and 2028 are engraved on the case back - useful for the pub quiz, that.View Deal

Tag Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Mens Watch | Was £4,450 | Now £3,100 | Save £1,350 at Goldsmiths

This version of the Tag Heuer Carrera features a blue dial and bezel with engraved tachymetre, and a stainless steel case with matching blue strap.View Deal

Breitling Avengerr Hurricane XB1210E4/BE89 257S X20D.4 | was £6,680 | now £4,980 at Goldsmiths

The epitome of innovative timekeeping, the Breitling Avenger collection offers incomparable performance, functionality and precision. Housed within a revolutionary 50mm Breitlight® case, the Avenger is both remarkably light and incredibly strong. A classic, black dial features 24-hour, stencil-style numerals at the intervals and is also equipped with three chronograph dials. View Deal

Platinum 1.00CT Brilliant Cut Diamond Engagement Ring | was £7,900 | now £3,950 at Goldsmiths

From the Goldsmiths collection, this ring is elegant, sophisticated, and sure to turn heads wherever you go, this stunning platinum 1.00-carat total weight diamond halo ring is truly captivating. Boasting a stunning sparkling 1.00-carat total weight diamond focal point and an endearing platinum finish, this forever ring will complement and enhance your favourite daytime and evening ensembles with effortless ease.View Deal

Pre-Owned Audemars Piguet Jules Mens Watch | Was £7,995 | Now £6,396 | Save £1,599 at Goldsmiths

This beautiful Jules men's timepiece by Audemars Piguet is a classic piece of Swiss watchmaking. It features a white gold case, silver dial, sapphire crystal glass and a second complication at six o'clock. It is manually-wound and water-resistant to 30 metres.View Deal

Pre-Owned Cartier Ballon Bleu Mens Watch | Was £12,995 | Now £7,995 | Save £5,000 at Goldsmiths

This Cartier Ballon Blue men's watch features a large 46mm stainless steel case with silver dial, sapphire crystal glass and unique crown guard. Power comes from a manually-wound mechanical Swiss movement, and water resistance is to 50 metres.View Deal

Didn't find what you're looking for here? Check out the links below:

Liked this?

Cyber Monday sales around the web