Focal unveil the Bathys wireless headphones

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best wireless headphones, competition is fierce. Recently, we've seen the release of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 which blends luxury styling with superb audio quality for a premium, on-the-move audio experience.

Now, French audio experts Focal have come to play, with their newly released Bathys headphones. Bathys represents a first for Focal – these are the first wireless, noise cancelling headphones from the brand.

Focal have substantial credentials here. Established in 1979, the Saint-Etienne brand has been making high-end audio products for over 40 years. Last year, we crowned the Focal Clear MG the best wired headphones on the market.

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at some of the key features for the new Focal flagship.

Focal Bathys wireless headphones: key features

The Focal Bathys headphones feature active noise cancellation technology. ANC comes in two forms here – Silent blocks out all the noise of busy environments, like trains, while Soft is perfect for quieter environments like at home when you need to focus. Transparency mode enables the listener to deactivate the noise cancelling and interact with sounds in the environment surrounding them. High-fidelity audio comes courtesy of two 40mm magnesium drivers.

That magnesium extends to the yoke, with aluminium used elsewhere in the construction for ultimate lightness. It's worked too – the Bathys weigh just 350g.

Comfort remains on the menu as you move up to the headband. A combination of real leather and microfibre materials offer supreme softness and comfort.

On the technical side, it uses a Bluetooth 5.1 multipoint wireless connection, or a 24bit USB-DAC wired connection. It also supports SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive and aptX codecs.

You'll get 30 hours of battery life when using them wirelessly and with the active noise cancellation. With the included 3.5mm jack cable, you'll get 35 hours, and the included USB-C cable will bag you 42 hours of listening time. They're fast-charging compatible too, so a 15 minute recharge will get you an additional five hours of use.

An eight-microphone array takes care of your side of the conversation, offering a crystal clear audio experience and making sure you're voice can be heard.

The Focal app allows for precise control over EQ and other sound parameters, to adjust the listening experience to your taste. The Bathys headphones come with a carry case included for the headphones and cabling. Prices start from $799 / £699 / €799.