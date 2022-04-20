Fitness tracker deal sees the Fitbit Charge 5 fall to lowest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With warmer weather on the horizon, we’re all looking forward to getting outside and getting fit for the spring/summer months. If you’re looking to smash your fitness goals and track your progress, you should consider investing in a fitness tracker.

Some of the best fitness trackers are from Fitbit and currently in the spring sales, there are tons of discounts on Fitbit products, including the Fitbit Charge 5. Originally priced at £169.99, the Fitbit Charge 5 is now just £115 at Amazon.

View the Fitbit Charge 5 deal

This £54.99 (32%) price cut might seem small but it actually takes the Fitbit Charge 5 down to its lowest ever price. The Fitbit Charge 5 holds top spot in our best fitness tracker guide and we couldn’t recommend it more in terms of features, screen and comfort.

In our Fitbit Charge 5 review , our fitness expert Matt Kollat was pleasantly surprised with its updates, overall user experience and found the Infinity Band comfortable to wear both when exercising and sleeping.

The Fitbit Charge 5 deal also comes with a 6 month Fitbit Premium membership which tracks everything from nutrition to stress, sleep and readiness. It’s a handy fitness app subscription if you want to stay motivated and find insights into your habits and how to improve.

To view the Fitbit Charge 5 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Fitbit deals, including discounts on the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Versa 2.

Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99, now £115 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a top fitness wearable that tracks ECG and stress, tells you your Daily Readiness score and counts your Active Zone Minutes via the AMOLED screen. It’s super comfortable to wear and has excellent sleep tracking capabilities if you’re interested in monitoring your sleep as well as your exercise. The only drawback we found to the Fitbit Charge 5 is the price so this discount definitely makes this premium fitness tracker more attractive. Available in black, lunar white and steel blue.

For the best Fitbit deals today, Amazon has the cheapest prices but you can also find amazing deals on other Fitbit models in the Fitbit Easter sale and the Currys Spring deals .

At Amazon, the Fitbit Versa 3 – which is rated as the best Fitbit – is currently 27% off. The Fitbit Versa 3 has an updated user interface, improved built-in GPS and voice assistants. Alongside its sensors and fitness features, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a great choice for people who want a stylish smartwatch for notifications and contactless payments but don’t use an iPhone or want to pay for an Apple Watch (as stated in our Fitbit Versa 3 review ).

One generation down from the Versa 3 is the Fitbit Versa 2 which is arguably the cheapest and best value version of a Fitbit smartwatch. It’s currently half price at Amazon, taking it down to just £99.

Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99, now £146.81 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 3 is an impressive fitness tracker and smartwatch, with 24/7 heart rate monitors, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes. Its big screen shows you the time, statistics, calorie tracking and weather reminders. The smartwatch capabilities include playing music and podcasts via apps, using the Alexa voice assistant and paying for orders. 6 month Fitbit Premium membership is also included in the price.

Fitbit Versa 2: was £199.99, now £99 at Amazon

For a cheaper and easier to use Fitbit, the Fitbit Versa 2 is packed full of features, including sleep indexes, heart rate monitoring and calorie consumption. The Fitbit Versa 2 has a mute version of Alexa which obeys commands but replies to queries via text only. Available in multiple colours including black, mist grey and copper rose.