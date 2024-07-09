Fitbit’s best fitness tracker gets a (very) healthy price cut in early Prime Day deal

‘Should I, or should I wait’ is the conundrum many of us face in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day, especially when there are already so many great deals to be had, and this is one of those deals. The Charge 6 is Fitbit’s best fitness tracker and Amazon has currently reduced it from $159.95 to $119.95 – that’s a healthy 25% off. We always thought this fitness tracker was fairly priced, but at less than $120 it’s unmissable, so we don’t think you should second-guess for too long.

We’ve always been big fans of Fitbit’s Charge franchise here at T3, as these fitness trackers are fuss-free, easy to use, and excellent value for money. The Fitbit Charge 5 was a longstanding contender in our best Fitbit guide, but since the release of the Charge 6 last year, it quickly stole the top spot (we still love the 5 though).

Fitbit Charge 6 (porcelain/silver): was $159.95 to $119.95 Save 25% on this superb fitness tracker with this early Amazon Prime Day deal. Access advanced health metrics, workouts, built-in Google apps and more!

The Fitbit Charge 6 has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit yet, so you can better track your health metrics. But it also monitors your sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate, and can even measure ECG. It also recognises several sports activities automatically and is water-resistant up to 50 metres. It comes with Google apps built-in too – like YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet – and has a pretty decent seven-day battery life.

All of this for its full price is a remarkable deal in itself, but for less than $120 is pretty outstanding. Don't hesitate for too long with this one, snap it up while you can!