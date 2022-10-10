Best Fitbit fitness watch is already 10% cheaper – weeks after it was launched

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's not like we didn't expect this to happen, but it's still nice to see: the Fitbit Versa 4, one of the best Fitbits on the market, is already cheaper at Amazon, merely weeks after it was launched. The fourth iteration of Fitbit's fitness-forward smartwatch, the Versa 4, comes fully equipped with the latest sensors and features to get you

and keep you fit.

Buy the Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon, was £199.99, now £179, save £20.99 (10%) (opens in new tab)

Better still, it's not one of those 'Prime deals', so you won't need an account to get this offer! Need some more encouragement? There is also a cashback offer on this watch: claim £25 cashback when you buy the watch before 15/10/22 (T&Cs apply). Please note: the offer is only available if you buy the Waterfall Blue/Platinum colourway; the rest of the options still sell at full price.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: £199.99 £179 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £20.99 - Boasting 6+ days of battery life, the Versa 4 is the latest iteration of Fitbit's best fitness smartwatch. The Versa 4 can track runs/walks/cycles automatically and even has a built-in GPS. Plus, it comes with a 6-month Premium subscription – for free!

Should you get a Fitbit Versa 4?

It might feel like it's still ages away, but January is, in fact, just around the corner. And we all know what happens in January: you will want to get fit after indulging yourself a bit too much in food and drinks over Christmas. Getting a fitness tracker can help you track your fitness efforts more easily; plus, investing in a Fitbit is an excellent motivator to start working out.

And there aren't many better smartwatches than the Fitbit Versa 4 for everyday fitness tracking. It has a built-in GPS, so you can go out for a run or a walk without taking your phone. It also measures Active Zone Minutes, which means the watch counts any activity that raises your heart rate over a certain level as exercise, helping you achieve the WHO-recommended 150 minutes of physical activity a week.

The Versa 4 provides a Daily Readiness Score, which estimates how ready your body is for exercising based on sleep, exercise load and other factors. Speaking of sleeping: the Versa 4, much like other Fitbits such as the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Sense 2, is an excellent sleep tracker; yet another reason why you need one! (Make sure you also bookmark T3's best Fitbit deals page before Black Friday.)