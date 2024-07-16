Fitbit Charge 6 plummets to less than $100 in Prime Day deal – its lowest-ever price!

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker by a mile and it's just plummeted in price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, as it's been reduced from $159.95 to $99.95 – its lowest price ever! That's not just a bargain, but an absolute steal. What's even better, it also comes with 6 months premium membership included in the price.

We’ve always been big fans of Fitbit’s Charge franchise here at T3, as these fitness trackers are fuss-free, easy to use, and excellent value for money. The Fitbit Charge 5 was a longstanding contender in our best Fitbit guide, but since the release of the Charge 6 last year, it quickly stole the top spot (we still love the 5 though).

Fitbit Charge 6 (black): was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Get access to your all-important health metrics, workouts, built-in Google apps and more with this superb fitness tracker. Also available in red. Now 38% off!

The Fitbit Charge 6 has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit yet, so you can better track your health metrics. But it also monitors your sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate, and can even measure ECG. It also recognises several sports activities automatically and is water-resistant up to 50 metres. It comes with Google apps built-in too – like YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet – and has a pretty decent seven-day battery life.

All of this for its full price is a remarkable deal in itself, but for less than $100 it's pretty unmissable. Snap it up while you can, as the Prime Day sale is only on until end of the day Wednesday!