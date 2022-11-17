Fitbit Charge 5 hits lowest-ever price on Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Although tomorrow isn't Black Friday, this clearly doesn't stop retailers such as Amazon from rolling out some incredibly cheap Fitbit deals already. Exhibit A, this Fitbit Charge 5 (link to the review) offer takes one-third of the price off, which is the cheapest this competent fitness tracker has ever been.

Shop all Fitbit deals at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

Some of the best Fitbits are also on sale, including the new Fitbit Versa 4 (link to the review), which is also the cheapest it's ever been. And you can also save 20% on the Fitbit Aira Air (you've guessed it; link to the review), a basic smart scale that feeds weight info straight into the Fitbit App.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: £149.95, £99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's top fitness tracker has built-in GPS and can automatically track stress, sleep and certain workouts. It can also measure ECG, blood oxygen, and more. A 6-month Fitbit Premium subscription is included in the price. The lowest price ever for this fitness tracker!

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 5 this Black Friday

The Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker. It has a built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, an AMOLED touchscreen and a comfortable band that doesn't make you all itchy after an hour. As well as tracking heart rate 24/7, the Fitbit Charge 5 can monitor sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate and Active Zone Minutes. It can also score your body's ability to recover/train through its Daily Readiness Score.

The Charge 5 is swim-proof. Don't expect it to measure anything accurately when you're underwater, but at least you don't have to be afraid to wear it when you're doing the washing up. The discounted price includes six months of Fitbit Premium subscription, which is excellent because the Daily Readiness Score and advanced sleep metrics are only available to Premium users. You can find a ton of workouts and mindfulness exercises in Premium from Deepak Chopra and Will Smith too.