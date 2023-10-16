First look at Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix as release date nears

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With Halloween nearly upon us, prepare to once again be bombarded with trick-or-treaters dressed in Squid Game outfits. In fairness, this year they might not be doing it in homage to th 2021 Netflix series that took the world by storm, but to celebrate the upcoming reality show spin-off. Squid Game: The Challenge.

This real-life version of the series isn't quite as dangerous as the original, but there were several reports of injuries to contestants when filming (in the UK even) earlier this year. With the games now complete, we know the series will "premiere" on the 22nd of November. I'm hoping that all the episodes will drop at once but the word "premiere" has me doubting that will be the case.

So what can we expect to see? Well, Netflix has confirmed that 456 contestants will compete in games both classic and new to hopefully win $4.56million. One game that we know will return is the iconic Red Light, Green Light game, although it will of course be less deadly. We've also seen shots of the glass bridge challenge that was in the series too. It reminds me a lot of an old after-school classic, Takeshi's Castle.

If you've got too much empathy to watch real people take on real challenges, then you'll also be pleased to know that a season 2 of the show proper is actually in the works. It won't, however, be until 2024 at the earliest.

On the other hand, if you're more upset you didn't get invited to the games yourself, then you might want to head over to LA. Starting December 6th Squid Game: The Trials offers an experience similar to the show where contestants will take part in a series of games and then enjoy some delicious Korean food. Sign us up!