First look at Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix as release date nears

The games begin next month

Squid Game: The Challenge screengrab
(Image credit: Netflix)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

With Halloween nearly upon us, prepare to once again be bombarded with trick-or-treaters dressed in Squid Game outfits. In fairness, this year they might not be doing it in homage to th 2021 Netflix series that took the world by storm, but to celebrate the upcoming reality show spin-off. Squid Game: The Challenge

This real-life version of the series isn't quite as dangerous as the original, but there were several reports of injuries to contestants when filming (in the UK even) earlier this year. With the games now complete, we know the series will "premiere" on the 22nd of November. I'm hoping that all the episodes will drop at once but the word "premiere" has me doubting that will be the case. 

So what can we expect to see? Well, Netflix has confirmed that 456 contestants will compete in games both classic and new to hopefully win $4.56million. One game that we know will return is the iconic Red Light, Green Light game, although it will of course be less deadly. We've also seen shots of the glass bridge challenge that was in the series too. It reminds me a lot of an old after-school classic, Takeshi's Castle

If you've got too much empathy to watch real people take on real challenges, then you'll also be pleased to know that a season 2 of the show proper is actually in the works. It won't, however, be until 2024 at the earliest. 

On the other hand, if you're more upset you didn't get invited to the games yourself, then you might want to head over to LA. Starting December 6th Squid Game: The Trials offers an experience similar to the show where contestants will take part in a series of games and then enjoy some delicious Korean food. Sign us up!

CATEGORIES
Streaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸