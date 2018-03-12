First ever MacBook Air with Retina Display leaks alongside affordable MacBook

First we had a rumour about an affordable MacBook and now more leaks have revealed two versions of this affordable machine plus a new MacBook Air with Retina Display.

According to sources of DigiTimes we can expect the new affordable MacBook Airs to be priced similarly to the MacBook Air at around or below the £949 price. This will apparently be accompanied by a slightly more pricey version toting double the storage at 256GB.

The source claims that LG Display has been tasked with making more panels with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution – aka Retina Displays. These are thought to be for a new MacBook Air, which currently comes with a 1,440 x 900 resolution screen.

This would be the first MacBook Air with Retina Display, which would help to differentiate it from the new affordable MacBooks.

This leak suggests we will see the new MacBook Airs appear in the second quarter of this year. This also supports the recent affordable MacBook rumour from reliable KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

That should mean we see the MacBook refresh appear at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2018.