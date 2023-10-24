Feeling chilly? These 10 beanies will help you beat the cold in style

If you haven't felt the recent dip in temperature lately then please share with me your secret. Autumn (and dare I say it - winter?) has fully arrived and it's time to start digging out those warmer coats and jackets from the back of the cupboard. Who knows, you might have even treated yourself to a new one? I'm not going to lie, I'm considering it too...

Another great way to stay warm during the cold is by wearing a beanie. They're a really popular style of hat the moment, and after you've read this, you'll probably notice every Tom, Dick and Harry sporting one everywhere you look. Not only do they keep you warm, but they look great too, often finishing off a nicely styled outfit in the best way. A lot of well-known fashion brands also think this, with companies such as Uniqlo, Barbour and Dickies wanting to keep on trend by releasing new styles in for AW23.

Just to help you out, I've rounded up the top 10 beanies currently available to purchase. Whilst some are on the pricier side, most of them are affordable and come in a brilliant range of colours. Keep reading to find your next purchase...or two.

Before you do, don't forget to have a look at our best watches, best backpacks and best shirts, just in case you fancy updating any of those too.

1. UNIQLO HEATTECH RIBBED BEANIE HAT

Uniqlo Heattech Ribbed Beanie Hat (Dark Grey) (Image credit: Uniqlo )

This Uniqlo Ribbed Beanie is a great way to stay warm and cosy, whilst adding an accent to any outfit. It's actually a part of the Uniqlo 'Heattech' range which is made with Heat Absorption comfort features. Each accessory or piece of clothing in the range contains fibres that are one tenth the width of a human hair trap air to prevent warmth from escaping, whilst wicking away moisture from the body to keep you dry. These ultrafine fibres provide a smooth feel against the skin and can even neutralise odours to keep you feeling fresh.

The Uniqlo Heattech Ribbed Beanie is available in Dark Grey, Black, Olive and Blue. It's available from the Uniqlo website for an RRP of £14.90 - it doesn't get much better than that.

2. ASKET Ribbed Wool Beanie

ASKET Ribbed Wool Beanie (Brown Melange) (Image credit: ASKET)

The ASKET Ribbed Wool Beanie is a classic snug-fit ribbed beanie that's knitted from 100% Extra Fine non-mulesed Merino wool and made to keep its shape over time. Merino sheep have developed a quality and versatile fleece - soft, breathable, temperature regulating and moisture-wicking. This hat will keep you warm and stylish when the winds start whipping and the cold bites.

It's a unisex design and available in five different colours: Black, Burgundy, Brown Melange, Dark Navy and Light Grey. It can be purchased from the ASKET website for £35.00.

3. John Lewis Cashmere Beanie

John Lewis Cashmere Beanie (Navy) (Image credit: John Lewis)

This John Lewis beanie is made from pure cashmere and features rib-knit styling. It keeps the head warm on wintry evenings, and ensures you look the part too. With over eight different colours available (Navy, Charcoal, Maroon, Olive, Indigo, Chestnut, Rust and Grey), there really is an option for everyone.

It's available from the John Lewis website for an RRP of £40.00, but it's currently discounted by 20% until Monday 30th October. That means it's £32, but only for 6 more days!

4. Axel Arigato Signature Beanie

Axel Arigato Signature Beanie (Black) (Image credit: Axel Arigato)

The Axel Arigato Signature Beanie is rib-knitted from a wool-blend that’s soft and flexible. The folded cuff is accented with the brand's Signature A pin, which is designed in a script-like font.

It's available in three classic colours (Black, Ecru, Camel) and can be purchased from the Axel Arigato website and other fashion retailers, such as Coggles and SSENSE. It's on the pricier side at £80 but Axel Arigato is well-known for manufacturing top quality items, so it depends on what you're looking for.

5. Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie (Green) (Image credit: Carhartt)

The Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie is made from a thick acrylic yarn that makes it a warm option for the colder months. It's soft to the touch the stretchy rib-knit creates a stay put fit. It's also available in 29 different colours and patterns!

For £15.99 from the Carhartt website, you can't really go wrong can you?

6. FJÄLLRÄVEN Tab Hat

FJÄLLRÄVEN Tab Hat (Dark Garnet) (Image credit: FJÄLLRÄVEN )

The FJÄLLRÄVEN Tab Hat is a soft, comfortable knitted hat in recycled polyester. It features decorative waffle-knit with wide fold-up edge and little textile logo tab, and comes in 10 brilliant colours. The material wicks away moisture and dries fast, so it works well for both everyday life and when out in the mountains.

It can be bought from the FJÄLLRÄVEN website and John Lewis for £35.00.

7. Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Merino Wool-Blend Beanie

Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Merino Wool-Blend Beanie (Andover Hthr) (Image credit: Polo Ralph Lauren)

The Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Merino Wool-Blend Beanie is made with extra fine merino wool-blend yarns in a classic cable-knit construction, and finished with the brand's signature embroidered Pony on the cuff.

Available in Andover Hthr, Newport Navy and Black, it can be purchased for £75.00 from the Ralph Lauren website.

8. Barbour Dunford Beanie

Barbour Dunford Beanie (Olive) (Image credit: Barbour)

The Barbour Dunford Beanie is a practical accessory every outdoor adventurer should own. Crafted from a cotton-rich blend with a double-layer construction to keep in the heat, this rib-knit design boasts a statement badge to the front depicting the South Shields lighthouse: an icon that stands proud on the North East coastline.

It comes in two different colours, Olive and Black, and can be found on the Barbour website for £29.95.

9. Dickies Garnett Fisherman Beanie

Dickies Garnett Fisherman Beanie (Fired Brick) (Image credit: Dickies)

The Dickies Garnett Fisherman Beanie brings instant comfort on chilly days. The durably soft acrylic fabrication retains heat, doesn’t bobble and is easy-to-wash. You can also customise your style through the foldable cuff and show the small Dickies woven label on the front.

Available in Navy Blue, Fired Brick, Irish Cream or Black, it's available to buy from the Dickies website for £18.00.

10. Sealskinz Bacton Waterproof Cold Weather Roll Cuff Beanie Hat

Sealskinz Bacton Waterproof Cold Weather Roll Cuff Beanie Hat (Orange/Grey) (Image credit: Bacton)

The Sealskins Bacton Waterproof Cold Weather Roll Cuff Beanie is a lightweight, three layer waterproof roll cuff knitted beanie that is comfortable and insulated. It's ideal for use everyday or adventuring in cold weather conditions and comes in multiple colourways, including two-tone designs.

It can be purchased on the Sealskinz website or Amazon for £35.00.

Interested in more? Check out these 8 essential winter fashion accessories that will help you stay warm and look great.