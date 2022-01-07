This fibre broadband deal from the Plusnet January sale is just £21.95 a month

Looking for a new broadband package to kick off the new year? Plusnet has just launched its January sale, offering their unlimited fibre broadband packages at a fraction of the cost.

Their top deal is on the Plusnet Unlimited Fibre broadband package, which is now £21.95 a month on an 18-month contract with no activation fee. This popular package offers speed, reliability and value, and customers will also receive a £50 reward card to be used at a wide range of physical and online stores.

Plusnet is an award-winning UK broadband provider, having won numerous awards on their broadband packages and fibre deals. Plusnet understands that January is a time of impulse purchases due to the many retailer sales that are running throughout the month. Plusnet wanted to offer a deal that thousands of people can benefit from, which is why they’ve cut the prices of their Unlimited Fibre packages, giving customers a bargain that they can use every single day.

Keep reading for more information on the Plusnet Unlimited Fibre deal and the other offers Plusnet have in store this January.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre: £21.95 a month for 18 months plus a £50 reward card and no activation fee

Plusnet’s lowest priced fibre broadband has been given even more of a price cut, and is now just £21.95 a month on an 18-month contract. Customers don’t need to worry about any activation fee, and they’ll also be able to take advantage of the 35Mb download speed, line rental and the New Hub Two. A £50 reward card is also up for grabs! Offer ends February 2nd 2022.

More Plusnet Fibre deals from the January sale

Alongside their top January deal, Plusnet are also offering their Unlimited Fibre Extra and Unlimited Broadband packages at discounted prices.

The Unlimited Fibre Extra package is now just £23.95 a month for 18-months. There’s no activation fee and customers will receive a £60 reward card. This package is for families who want the fastest possible speeds (66Mb) to support multiple devices, ideal if you’re still working from home.

The Unlimited Broadband package is a real bargain and is suited to everyday internet use and browsing. This package is now just £18.95 a month for 18-months, with no activation fee and a £50 reward card.