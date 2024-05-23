EZVIZ gives its C8C security camera a resolution upgrade – and it’s already on sale

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has just launched its new C8C 5MP Outdoor Pan and Tilt Wi-Fi camera. A major upgrade from its popular C8C 2MP, the new 5MP model has a sleeker design and better image and recording resolution than its predecessor. The EZVIZ C8C 5MP is available to buy now for £84.99 at Amazon.

EZVIZ has just given its popular EZVIZ C8C 2MP camera a major resolution and design upgrade. The new and upgraded EZVIZ C8C 5MP Outdoor Pan and Tilt Wi-Fi Camera has a sleeker design and appearance, and has bumped up its resolution from 2K to 3K.

As we discovered in our EZVIZ C8C review , this affordable outdoor camera has brilliant HD video quality, pan and tilt capabilities and comes with the easy-to-use EZVIZ app. But it didn’t come without limitations, including issues with zoomed in images. After hearing feedback, EZVIZ has responded with the launch of the EZVIZ C8C 5MP.

As the EZVIZ C8C 5MP is technically an upgraded version of its predecessor, the best security camera has many of the same features as the 2MP version. However, it’s been given a thorough redesign in the places that matter, like its detection and resolution.

The main difference between the 2MP and the 5MP models is its resolution. The EZVIZ C8C 5MP offers 3K resolution for a better viewing experience, so you can clearly see what’s happening outside your home day or night. Its pan and tilt capability gives 350° horizontal and 80° vertical rotation for wider views across large spaces, and less blind spots.

Alongside the clearer image capturing and video recording, the EZVIZ C8C 5MP features full-colour night vision and black and white night vision. Another new feature that the 2MP version lacked was two-way talk, which the EZVIZ C8C 5MP now has, as well as a siren and flashing spotlight to deter intruders.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

The design of the EZVIZ C8C 5MP has been reimagined to better blend into your home exterior. Measuring 4.03 x 5.06 x 5.79 inches, the EZVIZ C8C 5MP is more compact and has a sleeker and more attractive appearance, so it’s not a complete eye sore on the outside of your house.

As many smart home companies dive into AI, the EZVIZ C8C 5MP is no exception. It uses an on-board AI algorithm to identify moving people and vehicles so you don’t miss any visitors. It differentiates between objects so you’re not constantly and unnecessarily alerted, and users can now pre-set up to 12 different angles so the camera will automatically track movement and return to its main detection zones.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors