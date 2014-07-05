Enter Nokia’s social currency powered art gallery

Nokia and Microsoft set up the #100aires art auction this week in East London, the first of its kind allowing you to buy pieces of art using your social currency.

The art exhibition launched on Wednesday at The Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane, East London to celebrate the Nokia 630 release.

Independent artists, art graduates and up and coming talent from art schools around the country have been commissioned to create 100 unique pieces under the theme of 'No Compromises'.

Rather than using conventional cash, visitors will be able to bid for items using social currency.

That's calculated by Klout, using social media analytics to measure your virtual influence across social media sites.

Basically the more engagement with your followers across your social profiles you have, the more social currency you will have to spend in the gallery.

People from Klout will be on hand at the event to work out your number before you start bidding.

Nokia even handed a few Lumia 630s out to artists before the event so they could customise, paint and pattern their own unique styles to add to the auction.

The art pieces can be viewed here on the #100aires Tumblr blog, which captures a stream of all the approved 'bid' posts.

