Electric Christmas offers: save big on the latest tech & electricals at Currys

We’ve only just entered December and already the Christmas sales are coming in hot! UK retailer Currys has been offering incredible deals all year round but especially nearing the end of 2021.

Their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales ran for the whole month of November, with their most popular products including TVs, kitchen appliances and smaller gadgets like smartwatches and tablets.

Keeping with the theme of electricals, Currys are currently running their ‘Make Christmas Electric’ deals where they have amazing offers on the latest tech.

If you’re at a loss of what to get your loved ones for Christmas, Currys takes all the stress out of gift buying with their huge discounts on electricals. You can save up to £500 on the latest tech gadgets, helping you save money this Christmas and update your home for the festive period.

To shop the Currys ‘Make Christmas Electric’ sale, explore the deals through the link above. For direct links to live deals plus our favourite discounted gift ideas, keep reading for more.

The best tech deals live at Currys

Gift ideas from the Currys ‘Make Christmas Electric’ sale

SONY BRAVIA KD50X85JU 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: was £899, now £729 at Currys SONY BRAVIA KD50X85JU 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: was £899, now £729 at Currys

The Sony Bravia Smart TVs were big sellers in the Currys Black Friday sale and they’re still heavily discounted now in the run up to Christmas. Powered by HDR, Dolby Vision, the 50” Sony Bravia TV comes with Google TV and Assistant, so you can catch up on missed shows with 4K streaming and play your favourite games.

HP Stream 11.6” Laptop: was £219, now £169 at Currys HP Stream 11.6” Laptop: was £219, now £169 at Currys

In the Currys Christmas sale, you can save up to £100 on select HP laptops, like the HP Stream 11.6” Laptop. This laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron Processor with 64GB of storage and up to 13 hours of battery life. It’s lightweight and easy to carry around with you, plus it transfers data quickly and charges other devices with its multiple ports.

LENOVO IdeaPad Flex 3i 11.6” 2-in-1 Laptop: was £299, now £199 at Currys LENOVO IdeaPad Flex 3i 11.6” 2-in-1 Laptop: was £299, now £199 at Currys

Looking for a laptop and a tablet in one? Enter… the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i. The IdeaPad Flex 3i has an 11.6” touchscreen which can be transformed into a tablet when you rotate the keyboard. It’s ideal for movie watching, browsing the web and working on your latest designs.

ASUS Flip CM3200FM 12” 2-in-1 Chromebook: was £349, now £279 at Currys ASUS Flip CM3200FM 12” 2-in-1 Chromebook: was £349, now £279 at Currys

Another impressive 2-in-1 design, the ASUS Flip Chromebook easily folds from laptop to tablet in seconds with its 360-degree hinge. This Chromebook runs on a MediaTek Kompanion 8192 Processor and Chrome OS, making browsing apps and sites easy and super-fast. Plus it’s tent-mode makes it simple to watch films and play your favourite games.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was £599.99, now £399 at Currys Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was £599.99, now £399 at Currys

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an impressive phone with 128GB storage that starts from £15.32 a month (£399 upfront). Available in a wide range of colours, including blue, green, orange, red, white and purple, you can also take advantage of extra offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20. These include 30% off a Samsung phone case, 15% off GalaxyBuds and 15% off Galaxy Smartwatches.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro: was 199, now £139 at Currys HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro: was 199, now £139 at Currys

Speaking of smartwatches, the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro is an impressive health & fitness tracking watch that provides you with movement tracking, heart rate monitor and over 100 workout modes. This watch comes with smartphone notifications so you can use it to make calls, check the weather and more.

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen): was £49, now £18 at Currys Google Nest Mini (2nd gen): was £49, now £18 at Currys

A great addition to your smart home, the Google Nest Mini helps you control your home with Google Assistant. Use it to play music, adjust the heating, dim the lights and lock your doors all by your voice. The Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) also has a bigger and richer sound than its predecessor.

Delonghi Autentica Cappuccino Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: was £699, now £419 at Currys Delonghi Autentica Cappuccino Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: was £699, now £419 at Currys

Save £280 on the popular Delonghi Autentica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine. If you’re a cappuccino addict, this coffee machine is designed to create the perfect cappuccino every time. It has an integrated grinder and 15-bar pressure, making sure your beverages come out at the perfect temperature. And the deals don’t stop there. If you buy a coffee machine from Currys, you’ll get 2 free bags of coffee on them.

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £89, now £59 at Currys Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £89, now £59 at Currys

The Skullcandy Hesh Evo Headphones are over-ear, noise-isolating and have up to 36 hours of battery life. They’re iOS and Android compatible so you can easily connect them to your phone to start playing music or listening to podcasts. These headphones also have microphone, volume and playback function controls.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: was £169, now £99 at Currys JBL Live Pro+ TWS Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: was £169, now £99 at Currys

In the Currys Christmas sale, you can get up to £70 on popular JBL earbuds, like the JBL Live Pro+ Earbuds. Available in black or white, these earbuds fit comfortably in the ear and have up to 28 hours of battery with the charging case. These noise cancelling earbuds allow you to customise how much background noise you want to hear, so you can fully switch off or let in sound if you’re in a conversation.

JBL Bar 9.1 Wireless Sound Bar: was £899, now £619 at Currys JBL Bar 9.1 Wireless Sound Bar: was £899, now £619 at Currys

Speakers make great Christmas gifts, especially if you’ll be having lots of people over for Christmas day. The JBL Bar 9.1 Soundbar comes with built-in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for 3D sound and immense power. These headphones boosts your home cinema experience with dimensional surround sound – perfect for watching a Christmas movie with your big family.