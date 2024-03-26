Get £100s off PS5 and Xbox Series X Call of Duty bundles with EE

Don't fret if you missed out on snagging some of the best gaming deals during the Amazon Spring Sale, UK network EE has a couple of amazing offers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

That's because it is the official partner for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which launched recently and gives COD fans arguably the best battle royale experience on iPhone and Android.

So, to help you be more effective on the battlefield, EE is offering a Backbone One controller for your device, plus either an Xbox Series X or PS5 Slim – for £31 per month and just a £20 upfront fee.

On top of this, you get bonus content for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and two-years worth of PS Plus Extra or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate respectively, giving you access to 100s more games.

And that's not all, you also get two-years of EE Gamer's Mobile Data Pass and Video Mobile Data Pass included.

The Xbox Series X bundle therefore saves you £551 on the usual total cost, while the PS5 bundle saves you £531.

Both deals are available to EE Pay Monthly customers.

Xbox Series X with Backbone One (USB-C): <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=31423&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fee.co.uk%2Faccessories%2Fpay-monthly-gallery%2Fatp-xbox-backbone-one-android-and-iphone-15-with-xbox-series-x-console-and-call-of-duty-warzone-mobile-bundle-details" data-link-merchant="ee.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">£31 pm for 24-months at EE

You also need to pay £20 upfront, but you get the console, a Backbone One controller (USB-C edition) and exclusive Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile content. There's also Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and two EE data packages thrown in for good measure.

PS5 with Backbone One (USB-C): <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=31423&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fee.co.uk%2Faccessories%2Fpay-monthly-gallery%2Fatp-playstation-backbone-one-android-and-iphone-15-with-ps5-console-and-call-of-duty-warzone-mobile-bundle-details" data-link-merchant="ee.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">£31 pm for 24-months at EE

This bundle also requires a £20 upfront fee. You get the PlayStation 5, a Backbone One controller (USB-C PS5 edition), 24-months of PS Plus Extra membership, and two mobile data packages from EE.

If you already own a console but still want the exclusive Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile content, you can opt to buy a Backbone One controller separately.

The USB-C model comes in white (PlayStation edition) or black (for Xbox) and costs £99 in total.

EE Pay Monthly customers can opt to spread the cost over 11-months on their existing bill, paying £9 per month with no upfront cost.

You can see all of the EE Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile deals on its website now.

It should also be pointed out that the Backbone One (USB-C) controller is compatible with a wide selection of Android handsets, but Apple device owners will need an iPhone 15 or above.