EE currently has an unbelievable 100GB data SIM Only deal for £20/month

EE is widely considered to be one of the best and most widely available UK networks – thanks in part to Kevin Bacon – and they've really stepped it up with this fantastic SIM Only deal, giving you 100GB of data for just £20/month. The offer ends on June 30, so you better get a wiggle on.

The network can boast that it has the fastest 4G coverage in the country, meaning those 100GB will go very far. Needing to be on WiFi to watch Netflix, browse Instagram, binge TikToks, and get lost on YouTube is a thing of the past. EE has got you covered and then some.

Alongside the 100GB – which is a lot, did we mention? – you also get unlimited calls and texts, plus the ability to use those benefits across the EU (although with the state of the world that's looking somewhat unlikely). The contract itself is a neat 24 months, with £0 paid upfront.

When you join EE, you get access to over 26 months of free subscriptions, including to BT Sport (three months), Apple Music (six months), BritBox (six months), Apple News+ (six months), and MTV Play (six months). All together, these subs are worth about £200. You can choose which services to activate by texting a number (all displayed here), you can start them all at once or separately.

Changing up providers and plans can be scary, but with a deal this good it's definitely worth considering. Having a SIM Only deal frees you to pick whatever phone you want, without having to pay extra. 100GB of data is enough for anyone's needs, especially for just £20/month.