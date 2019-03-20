eBay discount code slashes 15% off PS4, iPhone, Smart TVs, and more and expires VERY soon

eBay has launched a stellar discount code that slashes 15% off purchases in select departments on the popular auction website. Yes, unfortunately, that does rule out getting 15% off a diamond ring or a used Aston Martin DB9, but eBay has included a range of popular departments for consumer electronics. These include cameras and photography, video games and console bundles, mobile phones, computers, tablets, and smartwatches, to name a few.

If you've got your eye on a shiny new gadget, use the discount code PLAY15 during the checkout process to slash the price by 15%.

As you'd expect there is a little bit of small print around this offer. First off, you'll need to spend a minimum of £20 to qualify for the PLAY15 code – and you're only allowed to use it once, so make sure you've added everything to your basket before you input the discount code. Finally, the maximum discount that can be applied to any order is £50, so don't buy in bulk thinking you'll get more money off.

The PLAY15 discount expires at 8pm tonight, March 20, 2019. So you'll have to get your skates on if you want to take advantage of the new offer.

As you might expect given the broad scope of the categories here, there is a lot of potential with this awesome eBay discount. You can knock 15% off the price of consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. There's also stellar discounts to be had on smartphones, including the latest iPhone models and Android flagships. Wearable tech is also included in the deal, so expect to see price drops on Apple Watch, Fitbit and Samsung Gear smartwatches on eBay today. And don't forget serious discounts to 4K TVs, too.

eBay categories that qualify for 15% off PLAY15 code