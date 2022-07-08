Early Prime Day deal sees the Fitbit Versa 2 drop to cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’re only a few days away from the annual Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale. While the official event is happening on 12th-13th July, the early deals were released on the 21st June with huge offers on laptops, headphones and fitness trackers.

During the sales, fitness trackers and smartwatches are always in high demand and this incredible Fitbit deal is not one to miss. The Fitbit Versa 2 has been given a massive 60% discount, taking it down to its cheapest ever price.

Originally priced at £199.99, the Fitbit Versa 2 is now £79 in this early Prime Day deal, saving shoppers £120.99 on this premium fitness tracker. One of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab) on the market, the Fitbit Versa 2 is an ideal combination of a smartwatch and fitness tracker.

For those who like to track their movement or goals, the Fitbit Versa 2 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, counts your steps and calories, and plays video workouts on your wrist. It’s a fantastic all-in-one device that also allows you to check the news, set reminders, receive notifications and play music.

Save £120.99 on the Fitbit Versa 2 in this early Prime Day deal. This intelligent fitness tracker has an always-on display that shows your notifications, heart rate, workout stats and more. It comes with built-in Alexa for easy voice control and has an impressive 4+ day battery life. Available in black, copper rose and mist grey colours.

Why should I buy a fitness tracker on Prime Day?

As Prime Day takes place in the summer, we’ve been seeing lots of fitness-related deals on sale, including equipment for your home gym, protein powders and activewear. Fitness trackers from Fitbit and Garmin are being heavily discounted so whether you’re training for something or you want updates on your wrist at all times, the Prime Day sale is the place to look for cheap discounted options.

Fitness trackers are one of the handiest pieces of gym tech available. Whether you’re an athlete, exercise enthusiast or a casual gym goer, the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) have an array of features that can benefit anyone. The fitness benefits are obvious, in that a fitness tracker keeps you motivated and gives you feedback on how you can improve. But, fitness trackers aren’t all about movement but are great for monitoring sleep patterns, stress levels and keeping you connected without you having to use your phone.

If your fitness routine has become boring or you’re in a bit of a rut, most Fitbits – including the Fitbit Versa 2 – come with the Fitbit app and Fitbit Premium. Once you purchase a Fitbit, you get a free 90 day trial to use Fitbit Premium, which tracks everything from nutrition to readiness, and comes with games and challenges to keep you motivated. See the best fitness app subscription deals (opens in new tab) for more.